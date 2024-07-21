The American president, Joe Biden on Sunday abandoned his re-election bid after giving in to pressure following the June 27 election debate against Donald Trump.in which he showed his difficulty in contradicting the Republican candidate, and paved the way for the election of a new candidate to face the Republican in the elections on November 5.

From Moscow to Jerusalem, international leaders have reacted to Biden’s announcement, paying tribute to his extensive political career and his courage in withdrawing from the nomination. This is how they reacted.

The Kremlin’s reaction

The Kremlin said it is following developments following the US president’s decision and added that “many things can change” between now and the presidential elections in November.

“There are still four months until the elections. And that is a long time, during which many things can change. “We need to pay attention, follow what is happening and mind our own business,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Life.

Israel thanks Biden for his support

Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Joe Biden for his decades-long support for the Israeli people. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people throughout his decades-long career,” Herzog wrote on social media.

The reaction of the Polish Prime Minister

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has paid tribute to Joe Biden, who, according to him, has made “democracy stronger.”

“You made many difficult decisions that have made Poland, the United States and the world safer and democracy stronger,” he said.

“I know that you were motivated by the same motives when you announced your final decision, probably the most difficult of your life,” said the Polish leader in X.

‘He has achieved a lot’: German chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed on Sunday that US President Joe Biden has done a lot for his country, Europe and the world, and stressed that his decision to withdraw from the election campaign deserves recognition.

“My friend Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe, for the world. Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the United States is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition,” Scholz wrote on the social network X.

Keir Starmer and other British leaders

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that he respects President Joe Biden’s decision not to run for re-election on November 5. and he believed that it was in the interest of the citizens of the United States.

“I respect President Biden’s decision and look forward to working together for the remainder of his presidency,” the Labour chief executive said. “I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, President Biden will have made the decision based on what he believes is best for the American people.”

Former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, said in a message on X that, when working with the veteran politician, he saw “his love for the United States and his dedication to service.”

He said the collaboration between the two governments had achieved important successes, such as “firm support for Israel and joint efforts to defend our people from Houthi threats.”

President Biden will have made the decision based on what he believes is best for the American people.

Sunak’s former foreign secretary, James Cleverly, also said on the same social network that “it was a pleasure meeting President Biden.” and thanked him for “being a great friend of the United Kingdom” as the two countries “defended freedom and democracy in the world.”

And in Ireland, Prime Minister Simon Harris highlighted his “global leadership and friendship” towards the land of his ancestors.

“In every position he has held, he has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland,” he said in a statement. The Taoiseach noted that on a personal level, the 81-year-old politician “is a proud American with an Irish soul.”