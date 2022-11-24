Qatar, current organizer of the Soccer World Cup, has stipulated some clothing guidelines for both tourists and citizens. Women are the most subject to these guidelines.

The country subjects its laws to the mandatory forms of dress islamic religionHowever, this does not mean that all countries that practice this belief have the same customs.

In the case of Qatar, the imposed clothing is not as severe and restrictive for women as it is in other countries in the region such as Afghanistan, forced to wear the Burqa. But neither do they have the freedoms that they have in the West, here we tell you.

This is how the women who live there should dress

Women Qataris living in the country, who are required to practice Islam, are required to cover their hair with a black blanket called an abayha.

In this country, which is not the most extreme in terms of Islamist clothing restrictions, women can have their faces uncovered as long as they wear the abayhaalthough some older women often use the niqab, a veil that covers the entire face, only exposing the eyes.

the burkas‘extreme’ garments that also cover absolutely the entire body of the woman, are widely used in Afghanistanwhile in Qatar it is rare to find them.

A woman in a burqa is seen in a refugee camp in Kabul, Afghanistan.

However, they must cover your entire body ankle length with clothes that are not tight.

This is how Qatari men should dress

As for men, almost all of them tend to use a garment known as Kandurahan extensive white tunic that falls from the shoulders to the ankles.

This garment is the most common in the entire Persian Gulf, Well, the custom of using the Kandurah is also present in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On their heads they use a long cotton scarf that goes down from the head to the shoulders called ghutra or kufiyawhich is held at the top with a dark colored element known as agal.

Qatar’s men’s clothing has stood out in this world cup because the ‘mascot’ of the world on this occasion it is not an animal, but a symbolic representation of this clothing. La’eeb, as the figure is called, it was represented as the classic Arab turban and was exhibited to the public for the first time in April.

This is how tourists should dress

Qatar does not force its tourists to use their representative garments. However, for years he has developed a series of recommendations to visit his country without “disrespecting” his culture and his beliefs.

The request is generally avoid clothing that is very revealingcovering shoulders and knees.

As for women, they warn against wearing necklines, not showing shoulders or knees (dresses or shorts can be used, but below the knee), not using ripped or torn clothing that exposes skin, and using a veil that cover your head if you visit a mosque or building that requires it.

They also explain that on the beaches it is allowed to wear bikini-type bathing suits.

As for men, the restrictions are similar, cover shoulders and knees shorts may be worn with their clothing, but above the knee.

And finally, the general recommendation is not to wear clothing with messages that Qataris consider offensive, including any symbolism for the LGBTI+ community.

The country has not only taken restrictive measures with regard to clothing, but also, limited the sale of alcohol and prohibited support for the LGBTI+ community in any form of manifestation or symbology that represents it. Because of this, the German team in their first game protested against the ‘censorship’, since they were prevented from using their band to support the community.

