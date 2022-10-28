The outrage of thousands of women, especially young women, over the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 had already exploded in the streets of Tehran – they took off their veils, waved them and cut their hair in protest at police abuses of the patriarchal morals and policies of the Islamic Republic – when Mina’s husband* was taken to hospital with a heart attack.

They managed to save his life, but he has been in a coma ever since.

The doctors say that it is impossible to predict if one day she will regain consciousness, which represents a great pain for Mina, who in addition to having to face the situation of seeing her husband in that situation, opens up a large number of uncertainties in her life. life.

One of them is if you will be able to continue with your trips, necessary for your work. Her passport is about to expire, which indicates that in a few months she will not only have to get a new one, but she will also have to renew the permit that, according to the law, she has to be given by her husband to leave Iran. .

This “approval” is issued every time his passport expires, something that had been a routine procedure during the years they had been married.

“Obviously it’s horrible to think that your husband has to give you permission to get a passport or leave the country, but you end up assuming that it’s the law,” Mina explains, pointing out that the new scenario she faces is even more “humiliating.”

If your husband is unable to give this authorization, your father-in-law or, failing that, your husband’s brothers must do so. In her case she has neither one nor the other; the only possible option that she is considering now is the husband of the older sister of her partner with whom she has a hellish relationship; they don’t speak Her sisters-in-law never saw favorably that she was an independent woman who traveled continuously.

“He will have to accompany me and sign as if he were my protector. Not even my son can do it,” explains Mina whose life, like that of millions of women in Iran, is determined by a law before which they are worth half. This figure is evident in the courts where according to Sharia, or Islamic Law, the woman’s testimony is often worth half.

Inheritance in half

Something similar happens with inheritances. In the event that Mina’s husband dies, she will only inherit one eighth of what her husband owns. A scenario that reminds her of her father’s death two decades ago when, by law, she inherited half of what her brothers received.

Some of these laws are linked to the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 when women lost many of the rights they had gained in previous decades; then they had an important participation in society, including at the governmental and judicial levels.

Many aspects of women’s lives changed, including the obligation to cover the body according to the so-called Islamic rules. The veil, but also the trench coat that covers a large part of the body, became mandatory accessories for every woman from the age of 9.

From that moment the hair, arms and legs are hidden forever, at least in public life. If they do not comply, they can even be punished with arrests, as happened with Mahsa Amini who, as has happened with thousands of Iranians in recent decades, was arrested by the so-called morality police, or Gasht-e Ershad, for not being dressed according to the Islamic canons.

What does that mean? That the veil is very fallen; that the trench coat is too open, too short or too tight on the body; who wears very tight or very short pants… In short, as many performances as there are policemen on the street.

These morality police patrols have haunted the lives of big-city women for decades. To this is added the pressure of the State and its security forces that have been in charge of eliminating any campaign for the rights of women and children.

Most of the activists who have tried throughout these decades to fight for women’s rights like Narges Mohamadi, Nasrin Soutudeh, Shadi Sadr, Jila Baniyaghoob are in prison or have been through it. Most are today silenced and many others, in exile.

big little victories

But despite this pressure, women have been winning “big little” victories over the last four decades.

Some restrictions imposed during the early years of the Islamic Republic have disappeared. Makeup, nail polish, veils and colored trench coats became part of women’s lives again… Even many Iranian women, especially in big cities, completely drop the veil on the street. The result: her hair in the air.

This trend has become even more prevalent since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody; the streets of Tehran are full of women who have removed their veils as a sign of protest.

Today many wonder if the authorities, after this grace period, will be able to enforce the rule again to the letter.

“I want us to learn to respect each other; for me it’s fine for a woman to be covered but at the same time I want her to accept that I don’t want to be,” explained Sara, a 23-year-old economist who goes out uncovered. It’s her way of paying homage to Mahsa Amini, she says.

Women add other small victories such as being able to pass nationality to their children -which was impossible until a couple of years ago-, being able to inherit land; riding a bicycle or driving a motorcycle -always in fear of being captured, or sometimes entering a football stadium. Although the latter is still extremely limited.

To understand these victories, it is also necessary to understand the complexity of Iranian society, which, although traditional and religious, is also quite contemporary in many aspects of its daily life.

This situation took on great prominence after the war with Iraq in the 1980s, when tens of thousands of urban and rural women became widows or had paraplegic husbands and had to assume a leading role in their families.

The active role of women

It is the women who, despite the pressure of family and state patriarchy, have led the changes in the country.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, many more women went to university, especially those from religious sectors whose parents did not accept that they be educated under the secular educational model that prevailed until then.

They currently represent at least 50% of university students and stand out for their very high level. They can basically study whatever they want, although for years the system has sought alternatives to restrict access to branches related to physics and engineering.

Even under this scenario, their representation in public and government positions of responsibility is minimal and much more so in radical governments like the current one.

According to the United Nations, women only represent 14% of the workforce in Iran. To reach a high public office you have to be – or at least appear to be – religious and dress in an orthodox way. In the private field, the situation is different with dozens of women directors, businesswomen, managers…

inconsistencies

Going back to Mina’s case, a woman needs her husband’s permission to do many things, including traveling or accepting a job offer.

You also need the permission of your father or grandfather to get married, which according to the law you can do from the age of 13 -until two decades ago you could get married from the age of 9-. This practice is much more related to rural areas and is not well seen in educated and urban sectors where the age for marriage is increasing.

But if Mina were still single, as she was until she was 33, she would not require her father’s permission to leave the country, as confirmed by at least five single women who have never had trouble moving around the world.

“Everything in Iran is incoherent, it’s hard to understand,” explains Nilufar*, a single publicist in her 40s. “Most hotels accept single women -she adds-, but there are others that do not receive them”.

Nilufar says that the situation is similar if they want to rent an apartment; everything depends on the will of the owner. But at the same time it is common for female students to live in college dorms. Many young women study in different cities because the same national academic system assigns them access to universities according to their score on the national exam.

What is paradoxical at this point is that many of the young women who have to move are originally from smaller and more traditional cities. None of them have a problem traveling alone around the country either by bus or train, or by driving their own cars. In this case, the restrictions for women, when there are any, come from the family side which, as a result of tradition, opposes their women living outside the home, traveling alone and living together in mixed environments.

temporary marriage

“What they do not accept is that a single Iranian woman shares a room with a man who is not her husband,” says Nilufar, who recalls that one of the most abusive practices against women is the so-called sigheh, or temporary marriage, which is allowed by the law.

In other words, prostitution is prohibited but not this practice of sigheh where a man can strip a woman for as long as he deems necessary. He can go anywhere from 2 minutes to whatever he wants. In the case of the man, he can be married -up to four times the law allows; although he is a very little practiced figure in society – but the woman has to be single.

The interesting thing, says Nilufar, is that the new generations are much more aware of this discrimination to which women are subjected, and they are also more alert to the double standards that the State has when it comes to legislating on women’s issues.

These generations have grown up in homes where they have witnessed this state violence through the experiences of their mothers, aunts, grandmothers, and from there comes that impulse to want to end these rules that seek to mark every aspect of their lives.

“I fight for my future. No one else is going to do it for me,” explains Maryam, a 19-year-old student a few days ago.

The #MeToo campaign in Iran in 2019 was an example of this violence. Many women publicly denounced their abusers. Most were attacked for doing so and have been the subject of campaigns to discredit them.

The few who decided to take the case to court have run into a discriminatory wall where they have been subjected to strong and painful questioning, always surrounded by the cloak of doubt. It is very frequent that the denunciations of abuse end up being returned against the woman.

Divorce is another example. Women always have to justify before a court the reasons why they ask for it; Many times they are not listened to if their husbands object. And the legal process to achieve separation can take years.

In the case of men, they can request a separation without any kind of justification and in a very short time. It is also true that more and more women, before getting married, demand before the law to be able to request a divorce when they justify it.

In recent years the laws have also been turned around to prevent women from having abortions or even planning, a practice that was accepted for a few years in the 1990s. It is becoming increasingly difficult to have access to an operation or even birth control pills , a measure that ends up especially affecting women with fewer resources.

“The reality in Iran regarding women is much more complex than what the law says because everything depends on the families, their socioeconomic level and how traditional they are. A young woman with money and education can easily find a way to escape from these rules and laws,” explains Mina.

“The interesting thing is that the internet has opened the eyes of these new generations who are increasingly aware of their rights and that is why they are fighting,” he concludes.

*At BBC Mundo we have changed the names of the interviewees to protect their identity.

