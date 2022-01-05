For a couple of years, Willem dafoe became the fan-favorite actor to play the new Joker of DCEU. There are rumors that this character could appear in The batmanbut due to all the villains the movie has, it’s unlikely that he will. Eventually someone will have to get this role, and we know what it might look like Dafoe As the Clown Prince of Crime.

Via your account Instagram, the ilusionist.cl has shown us what it would look like Dafoe as the archrival of Batman and the truth is that we have been delighted with the results. You can see it for yourself below:

Now what Dafoe came back like him Green Goblin for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the community continues to believe that this actor is perfect to be the new Joker. We still do not know who will be, but it would be a success on the part of Warner Bros. to choose Dafoe.

The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: I also think Dafoe would be an amazing choice for this role, especially because of the great job he did on No Way Home. I mean, it would be difficult for this version of the villain to face Robert Pattinson’s Batman, but it would be interesting to know the result.

Via: The ilusionist