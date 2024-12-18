Alexa is the name of the virtual assistant created by amazon nine years ago and initially released in the United States. The service arrived in Spain in 2018, allowing Spaniards to interact with voice through the brand’s smart speakers.

In that year, music was the first way to enter the universe of Amazon voice servicebut throughout these years topics such as cooking recipes, knowing more about your favorite characters or questions related to sports have been the questions to which Alexa has responded the most.

For this reason, Amazon has today announced the ‘Most popular questions to Alexa in 2024’which include a wide variety of trends and some of the most relevant topics of this year.

What are the questions we ask Alexa the most in Spain?

In the musical field, Karol G has become the most requested artist through Alexa and Amazon Music. The most popular album has been “Casanova, Soolking, Lola Índigo & Rvfv” and “Wild Filly” (Hard Remix), has been the most requested song of this year. If we talk about the most recognized personalities, questions have been asked such as “Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner?”, “How old is Rafa Nadal?” or “How much money does MrBeast have?”.

Along with personalities, there are also questions related to sports, especially football, and we find some like “When does the Real Madrid game start?” or “What is the result for Barcelona?”. Changing gears and as we said, cooking recipes have also had a great role in the Amazon voice assistant.

This year, the most requested by Spanish users has been the cheesecakefollowed by a classic of national cuisine such as lentils. There has also been room for some innovation and questions about the making of the chocolate omelette. There are even many members who They consider her another member of the family. and they greet her daily, ask her for a kiss or congratulate her on her birthday.

Complete list of the most popular questions to Amazon’s Alexa in Spain

Sports

“Alexa, when does the Real Madrid game start?” “Alexa, what is the result of Real Madrid?” “Alexa, what is the result of Barça?” “Alexa, when does the Barça game start?” “Alexa, when is the next soccer game?” “Alexa, what is the result of Atlético de Madrid?” “Alexa, when does the Spain game start?” “Alexa, when is the next league game?” “Alexa, when does the Atlético de Madrid game start?” “Alexa, what is the result of Real Betis?”

“Alexa, how old are you…?”



Rafael Nadal Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappé donald trump Joe Biden Carlos Alcaraz Shakira Julio Iglesias Novak Djokovic Jesus Vazquez

“Alexa, how much money do you have…?”



MrBeast Elon Musk Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Amancio Ortega Taylor Swift Kylian Mbappé Jeff Bezos Shakira Rafael Nadal





“Alexa, who is…?”



Cristiano Ronaldo Pedro Sanchez Luis Suarez José Luis Martínez-Almeida Rafael Nadal Lionel Messi Penelope Cruz Elsa Pataky Jennifer Lopez Sergio Ramos

“Alexa, tell me the recipe for…”



Cheesecake Lentils Vegetable pie Potato and cheese pancakes Torrijas Guacamole Chocolate omelet Crepes Quick and healthy dinner Apple cake

