Every year hundreds of biology students in America stand up and they sing to a sea bug similar to an anchovy fillet. “It’s a long way from the amphioxus. There is a long way to us […]. It’s goodbye to fins and gills, and it’s welcome to lungs and hair. There is a long, long way from the amphioxo, but we all come from there ”, proclaims the lyrics, composed in 1921 over a melody of music hall popularized by the British Army during the First World War.

What the hell is that bug that we all supposedly come from and have been sung to for almost a century? “It is a worm-like marine cephalochord. And it is the living invertebrate animal most similar to the ancestor of all vertebrates ”, he explains. José Luis Gómez-Skarmeta, CSIC researcher at the Andalusian Center for Development Biology. His team today publishes a study that illuminates that long stretch from amphox to humans. Our last common ancestor lived 550 million years ago.

Almost anyone can try to catch an amphox at their nearest beach. They appear in warm and shallow waters, semi-submerged in the sand. “They are basically like a headless and limbless vertebrate”, Summarizes Gómez-Skarmeta. The 1921 song gives more clues about its importance, at the cost of sacrificing its chances of becoming the hit of the summer: “It has neither eyes nor jaw, nor ventral nerve cord [típica de los invertebrados]. But it has a lot of gill slits and a notochord. ” The lyrics aren’t exactly catchy, but they are revealing. In humans, the notochord appears when we are embryos, to be later replaced by our spinal column. Contemplating the amphioxus is like seeing a photograph of the great-great-grandmother and realizing that we have the same nose.

Gómez-Skarmeta battles in the third genetics revolution. Genes were first studied, which barely represent 5% of all the DNA in an organism. In that 5% of our genome are the instructions to make our proteins, from the myosin in our muscles to the hemoglobin that carries oxygen in the blood. The second revolution studied the remaining 95% of DNA, where the switches are to turn genes on and off. A trout and an elephant are basically built with the same genes, but the instructions for using them change. And, finally, the third revolution investigates the three-dimensional structure of DNA, also key to the functioning of genes.

“If we imagine that DNA is a woolen thread, small tangles form around genes with switches to turn them off or on,” Gómez-Skarmeta illustrates. His team has looked at the Hox complex, a set of genes that plays an essential role in building any animal. “The Hox genes are responsible for the axis that goes from head to tail in all animals. They are also responsible for the formation of the limbs and, in reality, for everything that hangs and goes outside the body ”, he adds.

Their study, published today in the magazine Nature Genetics, shows that the three-dimensional structure of the Hox complex changed at some point during the transition from invertebrates to vertebrates. Hox genes are placed in the genome very close to each other and surrounded by switches to regulate their activation in an extremely precise way. In vertebrates, the Hox genes are divided into two sections, each with tangles of switches. However, in our amphiox pseudo-ancestor the Hox complex appears in a single ball. The Gómez-Skarmeta group believes that hundreds of millions of years ago, new switches began to appear around the Hox genes at the same time that they changed their three-dimensional structure to avoid interference between them. “Without this three-dimensional structure of the Hox complex we would not have legs, arms, or penis”, explains the researcher. We would be, basically, like an anchovy fillet.