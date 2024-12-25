This Tuesday, thousands of families will sit around a table to celebrate, together, one of the most special nights of the year, Christmas Eveand, therefore, many are already polishing their best tableware and sharpening their knives.

However, on many occasions, we err on the side of putting too many things on the table that, later, when push comes to shove, we don’t even use them. Therefore, let’s see has decided to explain the steps we must follow if we want be remembered as the best hosts.

Thus, one of the most important objects to take into account this Christmas Eve is the tablecloth, which we must make sure looks cleandespite the fact that, in general, it is the traditional one that is brought out from year to year and that families save for this type of special occasions.

Regarding the dishes, the morning newspaper has pointed out that “less is more” And, therefore, we must do without those accessories that only take up space and that, when push comes to shove, are not functional at all.

This is the case of the lights or candlesan ornament that the Telecinco program has made an effort to remember that, in addition to being “tacky”, they are a real danger. In the same way, the space has pointed out that scented candles can make flavors mix.

Finally, reporters from let’s see They have added that we must be careful with the preparation of the canapés, since One of the biggest mistakes we make is having them ready a long time before that they are going to be consumed and, therefore, they remain soft.