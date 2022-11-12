Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

The Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Here Germany meets Japan at the World Cup. We will report on it – but also openly address criticism. © Laci Perenyi/Imago (montage)

Can you ignore criticism of Qatar at the World Cup? We find: no. Should we refrain from reporting because of them? That wouldn’t do the sport justice. That’s why we do both: We keep an eye on the host – and on football.

On November 20th, what is probably the most controversial football World Cup in history will start. Violations of human rights, suspicions of corruption in the award process and, most recently, anti-gay statements by the Qatari World Cup ambassador have been heavily criticized and discussed internationally.

There have already been many questionable World Cup awards, such as the tournament in 1978 in the then military dictatorship of Argentina. Bribe payments and corruption are also said to have played a role in other final rounds – the German “summer fairy tale” 2006 is not free of allegations of this kind. But: The worldwide criticism of Qatar takes place on a completely different level and also affects human rights above all . We must and will take that into account in our World Cup coverage.

Why we cover the Qatar World Cup

For many industries, the Qatar World Cup marks a balancing act between weighing up moral and economic interests – including for us media. As a world event that moves many millions of people around the world and in Germany, it would be wrong to journalistically ignore the Qatar World Cup. But it would be just as wrong not to highlight the sporting event in its international significance.

That’s why you, dear readers, will not only read texts about line-up questions of the German national team or game reports on our portals during the World Cup. We will also report on grievances and human rights violations. The world is watching Qatar, so we’re showing all sides of this World Cup, including the ugly ones. We are aware of our responsibility as one of the largest online publishers in Germany.

In the past we have also had an eye on the downside of the World Cup – for example in our series of articles “Inside Qatar”. In the past few months, we have regularly provided you with sports policy background reports. Why is Qatar investing so much money in sport? What is the situation of guest workers? Should the World Cup be boycotted? An exclusive survey of all members of the Bundestag showed how difficult this question is. The result shows a split image.

Topics about Qatar: How we report on the World Cup

And right now we have to let the critical voices get louder so that they don’t get lost in the jubilation about the big sports festival. We will report on the situation on site in a differentiated, factual and balanced manner. We continue to talk to experts from politics, business and society about Qatar’s role and the human rights situation. You can read all this and more from Sunday on all IPPEN.MEDIA portals. Stay on the ball.

