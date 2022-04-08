22:58

Good evening, here we leave the live of the match between Lugo and Cartagena. Thank you very much!

22:55

Full Time. Cartagena adds its third consecutive defeat.

22:53

Cartagena are desperately looking for an equalizer, but are unable to connect a dangerous shot in these last few minutes.

22:51

Lugo tries with long balls.

22:49

Six minutes of added time.

22:47

Change in Lugo, Pita enters for Xavi Torres. Min 88′

22:46

Ricard’s shot that goes outside. Min 88′

22:44

The game lost continuity with fouls by both teams. Min 86′

22:39

This time Óscar Whalley catches the ball. The Lugo goalkeeper throws himself to the ground in pain after colliding with a defender from his own team. Min 80′

22:39

Corner in favor of Cartagena that returns to clear Lugo’s defense with a corner kick. Min 80′

22:36

On CD Lugo, Moyano and José Ángel Carrillo leave for Cuéllar and Manu Berreiro.

22:34

Changes in FC Cartagena Nacho Gil and Buffarini leave for De Pedro and Neskes. Min 76′

22:33

It is missing that he leaves very close to the post.

22:33

Foul on Nacho Gil in a dangerous position.

22:31

Okazaki’s shot that crashes into Lebedenko. Min 71′

22:29

Barreiro’s shot that Delmás deflects with his thigh to a throw-in.

22:28

Another mistake by Cartagena, De Blasis gives the ball to Barreiro and the same Albinegro player corrects his mistake and clears the ball. Min 69′

22:26

Shot by Rubén Castro that goes away from Whalley’s goal. Min 67′

22:23

First changes in FC Cartagena, Rubén Castro and Boateng enter for Cayarga and Cristóforo. Min 65′

22:22

Shot above Barreiro. Lugo took advantage of the space left behind by Cartagena for a shot that went over the goal. Min 63′

22:21

Lugo looks for a counterattack with a shot by Cuéllar from the left wing, which is saved by Marc Martínez. Min 63′

22:20

The center ends up being cleared by the defense of CD Lugo. Min 62′

22:19

A foul on Okazaki a little far away that De Blasis is going to cross. Min 61′

22:17

First substitution of the game, Iriome enters for Chris Ramos at CD Lugo. Min 60′

22:14

Marc Martínez stops in two time a shot by Cuéllar that was dangerous. Min 57′

22:09

FC Cartagena has started this second half with greater rhythm and danger up front.

22:05

Center by Delmás that Nacho Gil finishes off against the post. Min 46′

22:03

The second half starts at Anxo Carro.

21:49

End of the first part.

21:48

CD Lugo goal. Xavi Torres scores before the break with a shot from inside the box. The black-and-white defense was not good, as it failed to clear the ball that came from the throw-in.

21:46

Cartagena was close to scoring again, a shot by De Blasis that cleared the ball to Okazaki who fell in the area and asked for a penalty, but the referee did not see it enough to award the maximum penalty.

21:44

Cuéllar’s shot in the front that Marc Martínez catches. Min 42′

21:43

Lugo has arrived more in these last minutes of the match.

21:42

Lugo arrives again, now it’s a header canceled for offside. Min 40′

21:40

The corner ends with an attacking foul by Lugo. Min 39′

21:39

Lugo looks for Marc Martínez’s goal, but without much order. Barreiro’s shot that goes to a corner kick. Min 38′

21:36

Lugo takes advantage of the counterattack for a ball that Marc Martínez catches. Min 35′

21:36

Cartagena has had the first on its feet. Shot by Ortuño with a save by Whalley who clears the ball. Min 34′

21:34

Faraway shot by Clavería that goes over Marc Martínez’s goal. Min 32′

21:28

Clearance by Chris Ramos, who also hits Alcalá when he takes the ball out. Very tight game in the middle of this first half. Min 25′

21:26

Another yellow card for a CD Lugo player. This time it’s Barreiro for kneeing Cristoforo in a jump. Min 23′

21:24

Yellow card for Alande for a foul on Nacho Gil. Min. 21′

21:23

Cartagena is finding its best ally in attack on the left wing. Ortuño played with Cayarga to get a ball that the defense ended up clearing for a corner kick. Min 20′

21:19

Buffarini’s center for Ortuño, who failed to connect with the ball in a clear opportunity for FC Cartagena. Min 17′

21:18

Alcalá looked for Buffarini from the right wing and the ball ended up going out the wing. Min 16′

21:16

The corner shot ends with a foul by Barreiro for leaning on the jump. Min 13′

21:15

Barreiro’s shot from the crescent of the area that touches Alcalá so that it ends in a corner. Min 13′

21:13

Center of Cayarga that does not find a striker and ends up in the hands of Óscar Whalley. Min 11′

21:09

The Lugo with more arrival in these first minutes of the match, although neither of the two teams has yet seen any danger. Min 8′

21:08

Cartagena arrives from the left with Okazaki, with a center that did not lead anywhere. Min 6′