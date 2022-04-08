08/Apr/2222:58
Good evening, here we leave the live of the match between Lugo and Cartagena. Thank you very much!
08/Apr/2222:55
Full Time. Cartagena adds its third consecutive defeat.
08/Apr/2222:53
Cartagena are desperately looking for an equalizer, but are unable to connect a dangerous shot in these last few minutes.
08/Apr/2222:51
Lugo tries with long balls.
08/Apr/2222:49
Six minutes of added time.
08/Apr/2222:47
Change in Lugo, Pita enters for Xavi Torres. Min 88′
08/Apr/2222:46
Ricard’s shot that goes outside. Min 88′
08/Apr/2222:44
The game lost continuity with fouls by both teams. Min 86′
08/Apr/2222:39
This time Óscar Whalley catches the ball. The Lugo goalkeeper throws himself to the ground in pain after colliding with a defender from his own team. Min 80′
08/Apr/2222:39
Corner in favor of Cartagena that returns to clear Lugo’s defense with a corner kick. Min 80′
08/Apr/2222:36
On CD Lugo, Moyano and José Ángel Carrillo leave for Cuéllar and Manu Berreiro.
08/Apr/2222:34
Changes in FC Cartagena Nacho Gil and Buffarini leave for De Pedro and Neskes. Min 76′
08/Apr/2222:33
It is missing that he leaves very close to the post.
08/Apr/2222:33
Foul on Nacho Gil in a dangerous position.
08/Apr/2222:31
Okazaki’s shot that crashes into Lebedenko. Min 71′
08/Apr/2222:29
Barreiro’s shot that Delmás deflects with his thigh to a throw-in.
08/Apr/2222:28
Another mistake by Cartagena, De Blasis gives the ball to Barreiro and the same Albinegro player corrects his mistake and clears the ball. Min 69′
08/Apr/2222:26
Shot by Rubén Castro that goes away from Whalley’s goal. Min 67′
08/Apr/2222:23
First changes in FC Cartagena, Rubén Castro and Boateng enter for Cayarga and Cristóforo. Min 65′
08/Apr/2222:22
Shot above Barreiro. Lugo took advantage of the space left behind by Cartagena for a shot that went over the goal. Min 63′
08/Apr/2222:21
Lugo looks for a counterattack with a shot by Cuéllar from the left wing, which is saved by Marc Martínez. Min 63′
08/Apr/2222:20
The center ends up being cleared by the defense of CD Lugo. Min 62′
08/Apr/2222:19
A foul on Okazaki a little far away that De Blasis is going to cross. Min 61′
08/Apr/2222:17
First substitution of the game, Iriome enters for Chris Ramos at CD Lugo. Min 60′
08/Apr/2222:14
Marc Martínez stops in two time a shot by Cuéllar that was dangerous. Min 57′
08/Apr/2222:09
FC Cartagena has started this second half with greater rhythm and danger up front.
08/Apr/2222:05
Center by Delmás that Nacho Gil finishes off against the post. Min 46′
08/Apr/2222:03
The second half starts at Anxo Carro.
08/Apr/2221:49
End of the first part.
08/Apr/2221:48
CD Lugo goal. Xavi Torres scores before the break with a shot from inside the box. The black-and-white defense was not good, as it failed to clear the ball that came from the throw-in.
08/Apr/2221:46
Cartagena was close to scoring again, a shot by De Blasis that cleared the ball to Okazaki who fell in the area and asked for a penalty, but the referee did not see it enough to award the maximum penalty.
08/Apr/2221:44
Cuéllar’s shot in the front that Marc Martínez catches. Min 42′
08/Apr/2221:43
Lugo has arrived more in these last minutes of the match.
08/Apr/2221:42
Lugo arrives again, now it’s a header canceled for offside. Min 40′
08/Apr/2221:40
The corner ends with an attacking foul by Lugo. Min 39′
08/Apr/2221:39
Lugo looks for Marc Martínez’s goal, but without much order. Barreiro’s shot that goes to a corner kick. Min 38′
08/Apr/2221:36
Lugo takes advantage of the counterattack for a ball that Marc Martínez catches. Min 35′
08/Apr/2221:36
Cartagena has had the first on its feet. Shot by Ortuño with a save by Whalley who clears the ball. Min 34′
08/Apr/2221:34
Faraway shot by Clavería that goes over Marc Martínez’s goal. Min 32′
08/Apr/2221:28
Clearance by Chris Ramos, who also hits Alcalá when he takes the ball out. Very tight game in the middle of this first half. Min 25′
08/Apr/2221:26
Another yellow card for a CD Lugo player. This time it’s Barreiro for kneeing Cristoforo in a jump. Min 23′
08/Apr/2221:24
Yellow card for Alande for a foul on Nacho Gil. Min. 21′
08/Apr/2221:23
Cartagena is finding its best ally in attack on the left wing. Ortuño played with Cayarga to get a ball that the defense ended up clearing for a corner kick. Min 20′
08/Apr/2221:19
Buffarini’s center for Ortuño, who failed to connect with the ball in a clear opportunity for FC Cartagena. Min 17′
08/Apr/2221:18
Alcalá looked for Buffarini from the right wing and the ball ended up going out the wing. Min 16′
08/Apr/2221:16
The corner shot ends with a foul by Barreiro for leaning on the jump. Min 13′
08/Apr/2221:15
Barreiro’s shot from the crescent of the area that touches Alcalá so that it ends in a corner. Min 13′
08/Apr/2221:13
Center of Cayarga that does not find a striker and ends up in the hands of Óscar Whalley. Min 11′
08/Apr/2221:09
The Lugo with more arrival in these first minutes of the match, although neither of the two teams has yet seen any danger. Min 8′
08/Apr/2221:08
Cartagena arrives from the left with Okazaki, with a center that did not lead anywhere. Min 6′
#narrated #live #defeat #Efesé
Leave a Reply