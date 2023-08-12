March 2023. Early morning without rain in Kharkov. A refrigerated trailer at 18 degrees below zero is ready to open doors. Scientists, technicians and their families in the assigned positions. The discreet operation to save 51,004 varieties of Ukrainian seeds from the bombs, with the transfer of the valuable seeds in hermetic envelopes from an unprotected warehouse in the city to other, more secure coordinates within the country, could be carried out after almost a year of preparations. The responsibility fell on a group of anonymous citizens to guarantee Ukraine, and the world, access to a treasure hidden in the DNA of the different types of wheat, barley, peas, chickpeas, fodder or sunflowers of the country known as the granary of Europe. Each sequence determines that they better resist drought, or torrential rains, or the salinity of the water, or certain pests… and all of them make up its vast and genuine agricultural biodiversity and allow a multitude of different crops in the face of inclement weather. Mission accomplished.

“The collection of common winter wheat, the world’s most important cereal crop, consists of more than 16,000 samples, has existed for almost a century, and includes specimens highly adapted to frost. And the heat-resistant barley has more than 4,500 samples and is of vital importance for countries with a hot climate,” says Pierre Vauthier, head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) office in Ukraine. .

“The collection of legume crops includes more than 3,000 samples, some created through centuries of breeding and originating from Ukraine itself, and are essential for human and animal consumption. They have the highest protein content among plants (25%-35%) and are complete in terms of amino acid composition. They are the basis of a healthy diet”, adds this expert, who considers the Ukrainian repository to be an essential resource in the fight against world hunger and food insecurity. “And it will become even more relevant as the effects of climate change and global warming are felt, which will require rapid adaptation of crop production in many parts of the world,” he concludes.

Ukraine preserves 644 cultivated species and of each of them there may be hundreds of varieties. Some were exclusively guarded in Kharkiv, hence the risk that the warehouse would be blown up. “I was very happy when we finished the transfer operation. There were a lot of nerves. It has been very difficult to coordinate with the team all the previous work during almost a year of packaging and labeling under a war. It was a risky operation and you didn’t know what was going to happen the next day,” says Viktor Riabchun, director of the National Seed Bank of Ukraine since 1991, when his country became independent and set up headquarters in Kharkov.

He speaks from the German city of Bonn, where the participants in this transfer operation have been invited so that, together with scientists from other countries, they design strategies to continue protecting this treasure. In recent months, while the great powers focused on disputing the exit routes for Ukrainian grain with the Black Sea pact, which has now been blown up and worried about the risk of a major food crisis, the scientist guarded the origin of that feed and that bread of the future. He organized the squalid template that was available to put an average of 80 seeds of each of the 51,004 varieties in aluminum sachets and that each of them incorporated their corresponding passport information, all handwritten on stickers.

Now, already protected, they hope to multiply them to take them to more locations and even share replicas with the World Seed Bank of Svalbard, in Norway, known as the vegetable Noah’s Ark for preserving in a snow-lined bunker more than 6,120 species of seeds of the planet. “Seed banks are extremely important for human life on earth,” says an emotional Lise Lykke Steffensen, director of the Nordic Center for Genetic Resources NordGen, an organization involved in managing the Svalbard bank. “They have a great impact on biodiversity, against climate change… Although sometimes people don’t know it. That is why when the war broke out we began to ask ourselves: what can we do there? The Ukraine collection is fascinating.” Steffensen was one of the architects of the international mechanism for the transfer of seeds from Kharkiv and, already in Bonn, she can embrace Riabchun and the rest of the team of scientists and technicians involved in the feat, for which they requested financial and logistical help to FAO, the EU and the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences of Ukraine, among other entities.

Now the priority is to preserve the 51,004 varieties in their new destination, duplicate them to reduce the risk of loss and train Ukrainian professionals in updating the material documentation systems. We have agreed to renew the software to make them more compatible with the international ones and to improve the necessary facilities inside the Ukraine”, declares Luigi Guarino, chief scientist of the Crop Trust, host at the German conclave held earlier this summer.

emergency operation

“This moment in Bonn is very interesting, because we are witnessing the point at which a project goes from being an emergency to development,” reflects Álvaro Toledo, undersecretary of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources at FAO. He remembers how to get funding from the agency’s emergency department, he worked to show that saving these seeds was also a priority for food security. “Not only for the population of Ukraine, but also for humanity. They have different types of crops than the rest of the world, such as triticale, a hybridized wheat with rye that serves as fodder; or buckwheat”, details Toledo. The challenge was to simultaneously provide food or open sources with an unusual operation. Tatyana Zaugolnikova, national coordinator of FAO projects in Ukraine, explains: “It was a very different proposal from what is normally provided as humanitarian aid in emergency situations, when the war was also escalating. However, due to the importance of the matter, FAO had to respond in time,” she explains.

She, together with Tetiana Bryvko, a development technician for the organization, exhale in unison, close their eyes and relax their arms when they remember having overcome that March dawn. “We felt strong chest pressure every day from the complexity and relevance of the transfer,” says Bryvko. Behind were hundreds of efforts to obtain cardboard boxes to store the 51,004 sachets of seeds on 20 pallets and dozens of documents so that military and security personnel would not open the truck at military roadblocks. “We even had a specific expert to explain in detail the special nature of this operation and the risk to the seeds at each checkpoint if the temperature conditions were affected. There were many calls, explanations to verify the information provided and checks… many stressful discussions, but fortunately, everything went very well”, Zaugolnikova specifies.

Seeds from Ukraine. Tetyana Bryvko / FAO

Resource Update

The two, together with Riabchun and other members of the Ukrainian delegation in Bonn, take advantage of the trip to Germany to visit the IPK Leibniz Institute for Plant Genetics and Crop Research in Gatersleben, which has state-of-the-art technology. Riabchun goes through the 20-centimeter-wide door of the refrigerated chamber of the IPK seed bank, full of small transparent jars but colored by organic jewels arranged on shelves from floor to ceiling on sliding shelves, like those in the archives of documentary collections. She also photographs the growth of some old seeds in a laboratory, from just 1991, and stops to look at the water intakes of the extensive experimental crops, some originating in the Soviet Union. She says that in Ukraine they are also investigating the so-called conservation seeds on site, which grow on trees or plants in their natural habitat, and these have suffered war damage. “We had to continue taking care of these crops, even if it was war. But many times they would not let us pass because there could be mines in the fields. In one of them there were cows grazing, so that area would probably be safe. I asked permission to enter and was able to pick up some.”

What he resists is choosing a favorite species. “We need them all. It is very important to create the best variety for each crop in order to feed people. We have soybeans, barley, rice, grapes, red fruits, cherries, sunflowers…”, lists Riabchun. And he stops at one of the most relevant aspects of biodiversity: he stresses that the more varieties there are, and the more different they are, the more richness, qualities, and ability to adapt to new needs there will be. “There are some that are important now, but we don’t know what we will need in the future,” he insists, and is grateful for international cooperation, which he hopes will continue.

“The collection is now in a safe place”declares in a note Christian Ben Hell, director of the Agriculture sector at the EU Delegation in Ukraine, “but more work is needed to ensure a long-term sustainable solution. This also implies improving the information system of plant genetic resources with a modern computer support”. After the meeting in Bonn, Riabchun already plans for the country to join the International Treaty on Phytogenetic Resources, repair and improve the facilities and organize the staff distributed by some twenty research centers in the country to train and thus be able to generate international synergies . And he concludes with the desire for a country without war to take root in these new challenges. “Let all this end as soon as possible.”