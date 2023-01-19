Copa del Rey

The rebellion of the secondary actors

In Barcelona they insist that the priority of Xavi Hernández’s team is the League. They say it in the offices of the Camp Nou, in the sports management and in the coaching staff. And they affirm it since the season began, long before the Barcelona team said goodbye to the Champions League. “In the Champions League we have to compete, we have to win the League,” they stressed in the coaching staff. Barcelona was left out of the fight for La Orejona in the group stage, but it is the leader in the League. And, with his confidence on fire after erasing Real Madrid in the Super Cup final, Xavi chose to shake up the eleven in Barcelona’s visit to Ceuta: 10 changes compared to the team that took the field in the Riyadh classic. “They are not secondary actors. They are from the squad and they are very important, they have played very important games and they will be important from now until the end of the season”, defended the Barca coach. And the majority agreed with Xavi in ​​the win against Ceuta. The secondary actors rebelled.

