Although we must emphasize that our country has not won once, but twice! Well, one and a half because, after the huge success of Masiel in 1968, a year later there was a tie between the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and France. How was it resolved? No way, everyone raised the microphone that is the statuette! However, later they did draw lots where the following year would be held and it did not play here… Will generation Z ever experience a Eurovision festival in our country?