Max Verstappen (the undisputed leader of the championship) has achieved another victory in the Formula 1 British GP, the eighth of the season and his sixth in a row. The Dutchman started again from pole position and has led almost the entire test. However, he has lost first place at the start with Lando Norris, although he has regained it shortly after. Oscar Piastri, the Englishman’s teammate, was in third place, until Hamilton, taking advantage of a safety car, stole the podium position. He safety car It has also benefited Alonso, who has placed sixth to the detriment of Carlos Sainz. But Checo Pérez (out of Q3 again) has managed to snatch the position from the Asturian, who has minimized damage on a circuit that did not favor Aston Martin at all. McLaren has taken a huge leap in performance at this circuit, but has not been able to end Red Bull’s hegemony this year (10 wins in 10 races). After the safety car, Sainz lost several positions on the hard tire and finished tenth.

See also The first comment from the Fenerbahce player on the controversial Trezeguet incident new posts The race is over. | Lap 52 | Without further ado, we say goodbye for today! We are waiting for you in two weeks at the Hungarian Grand Prix! Until next time! | Lap 52 | There are already 13 podiums for Lewis Hamilton in Great Britain, becoming the driver who has achieved the most podiums in the same Grand Prix in the entire history of Formula 1, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s 12 in three: San Marino, Spain and Canada. | Lap 52 | It is the seventh podium for Lando Norris in Formula 1, the second he has achieved in second position (also in Italy 2021). | Lap 52 | Red Bull has equaled the record for consecutive Formula 1 victories, McLaren’s 11 in 1988. | Lap 52 | There are already 43 victories for Max Verstappen in Formula 1. It is the first he has achieved in Great Britain. | Lap 52 | VICTORY FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN! Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton complete the podium! See also The head of the LPR called the referendum on the republic's entry into the Russian Federation held | Lap 52 | Overtaking: Guanyu Zhou overtakes Yuki Tsunoda and reaches 15th place. | Lap 52 | LAST LAP! | Lap 51 | TWO ROUNDS TO GO! Alonso is the only one who has to defend position with Albon pressing a lot. | Lap 50 | Five second penalty for Stroll for causing the collision with Gasly! | Lap 50 | THREE ROUNDS TO GO! | Lap 49 | Several top riders black and white flag warning for exceeding track limits! Watch out for the five second penalties… | Lap 48 | Five laps to go! Gasly retires. He went into the pits and there he stays. | Lap 47 | Stroll collided with Gasly from the side! That was the reason the Alpine couldn’t follow. We will see if it carries a penalty for the Canadian. | Lap 47 | Abandonment: Pierre Gasly abandons the race due to a breakdown. | Lap 47 | pilot incidence: An investigation has been opened into an incident between Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll. | Lap 46 | Sergio Pérez overtakes Fernando Alonso without any opposition. See also Returnees from Sudan after their evacuation: The UAE's humanitarian stances will remain immortal in the conscience | Lap 46 | Overtaking: S. Pérez overtakes Fernando Alonso and reaches 6th place. | Lap 46 | GASLY DOESN’T RIDE WELL! Serious problems for the one from Alpine! The car doesn’t work well. See full direct

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.