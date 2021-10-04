JUAN F. PRIETO MORÍN Professor and Researcher in Satellite Positioning Systems and Remote Detection for Earth Observation, Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) Monday, 4 October 2021, 10:29



We are still pending the eruption on the island of La Palma since last September 19, when what some already call the Cabeza de Vaca Volcano debuted. It came preceded by a seismic swarm, very close to previous eruptions on the island. Since then, many questions have arisen in the population. We try to answer some of them with volcanic monitoring.

Volcanic monitoring



Volcanic monitoring aims to advance our understanding of the structure and dynamics of these active zones. Its objective is to provide essential information when assessing hazards and making decisions by Civil Protection.

This process is done by analyzing the volcano’s historical data along with data that is recorded on the ground and remotely. The correct interpretation of the data obtained, especially for warning and forecasting, critically depends on an adequate scientific understanding of the structure of volcanoes and their processes. This is necessary both in general and for each specific volcano.

For volcanic monitoring we have several observation tools on the ground: geochemistry, thermal and gas observation, geodesy and geomatics (which measure and model gravity deformations and variations) and geophysics. This monitoring is done before, during and after the eruptions. Normally there are organizations that officially have this responsibility, relying on techniques developed and tested by the scientific community.

Once all these observations have been collected, it is necessary to interpret them by means of models that integrate all these data and indicate what is happening under the ground.

The National Geographic Institute maintains a seismic network that has detected swarms between 2017 and 2021. These, together with gas and geochemical anomalies measured together with the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, showed the effects of a possible intrusion.

Terrain deformation is a very sensitive long-term precursor. This is measured by satellite RADAR interferometry (DInSAR), which allows the analysis of deformations of very wide regions with very high precision.

On La Palma, these deformations and their variation from 2006 to 2020 have been analyzed using the ENVISAT, RADARSAT-2 and COPERNICUS SENTINEL satellites. In the figure, the areas of the terrain that are moving away from the satellite are shown in yellow, those that do not vary in green and those that are approaching in blue. These results have been contrasted with results from GPS stations (GNSS).

Three-dimensional modeling that helps us interpret the data



The interpretation of these observations has been made using a state-of-the-art investment model. This has been developed by this group of researchers who, in everyday language, is capable of locating and characterizing the volumes that exert pressure and the different types of fractures (dislocations) that can represent magmatic sources and their paths.

This is how the location, size and three-dimensional shape of the positive pressure sources represented in red in the figure are determined:

The comparison and integration of these results with seismicity and gas and geochemical anomalies has allowed the generation of a conceptual model explaining the evolution of the detected volcanic reactivation process.

At its inception, between 2009 and 2010, the magma began to rise from a storage located under the south of the island at a depth of between 25 and 30 km. This process took place along the border of the North Volcanic Complex and Cumbre Vieja. This can be seen in the following figure:

The magma rose to between 8 and 10 km deep, producing gas and geochemical anomalies recorded in 2010 and 2011 on this path. This ascent was made through fractured and fragile, unconsolidated areas, probably associated with recent eruptions, without seismic activity.

The magnitude of the measured ground displacements and the lack of significant gravity changes suggest a small volume of accumulated magma.

Later, in 2011 and 2012, we measured the deformation but we do not have high confidence in the results of the investment. Then the entry of a small amount of magma continues following a similar path, as reflected in the gas anomalies measured by the Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias in the Cumbre Vieja area in 2013.

Small volumes of magma probably rose by the same route, with no seismicity during these periods.

At the beginning of the 2017-2020 period, we have two seismic swarms (October 2017 and February 2018) that were associated with recent fractures, probably opening new paths favoring the rise of magma, reflected again in the geochemical signals observed as well as the increase in size. and importance of the sources of dislocation in Cumbre Vieja.

These results have been possible by using state-of-the-art observation and interpretation techniques, detecting small deformations in a significant way and interpreting them in a very complete way.

To the question that is on everyone’s lips today, we can therefore answer that it is still difficult to predict the time and place of an eruption, but volcanic monitoring allows us to get closer and closer.

This article has been published in ‘

The Conversation‘.