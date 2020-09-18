The week of September 20-27 actions are proposed all over the world to urge individuals and administrations to take measures against climate change. What are the effects that require humanity to take action to stop it?

Between 11,000 and 5,000 years before the present, the Sahara was an orchard. A small change in the inclination of the axis of rotation of the Earth made it the largest desert that our planet has today.

In Spain today it rains little. This seems somewhat ironic considering the floods of the past weeks, but although the average precipitation below the latitude of León is not very different from that of France, it rains in a concentrated way for very few days. Then there are very long droughts.

Heavy rain does not fill swamps, or recharge aquifers, or wet plant roots. What it does is drag the fertile soil towards the boulevards and, at the end, towards the sea. We have a reasonable average of rain, but an unsustainable dispersion.

While the productivity of wheat is 9,000 kilos per hectare in Belgium, it does not reach 2,800 in our country. There is not enough water on the ground. The productivity of vegetables and fruit trees in Murcia is very high, but the reservoirs at the head of the transfer are always at a third of their capacity. The Júcar aquifer is getting deeper every year.

In Spain we could not even if we wanted to, which we do not want, build more nuclear power plants: we don’t have enough water to cool them.

He weather it does not exist, it is a human invention. It is the statistics of atmospheric weather. As a statistic of phenomena subjected to non-linear interactions, it varies constantly. When we talk about climate change, we choose a marker to follow the evolution of this statistic: the global average annual temperature. This is calculated from the average in a year and takes into account the temperatures recorded, or deduced from various records, from around the globe.

The current change in temperatures has occurred equally across the planet, for 150 years. It coincides with the massive burning of carbon from fossil fuels and the massive emission of carbon dioxide, so fast that the oceans do not absorb more than half of that emission.

There is no scientific doubt that the rise in global average temperature for 150 years is caused by the accelerated burning of fossil fuels. I’m not going to talk about it any more: here I want to analyze the effects of this rise in temperature.

How a desert is born

The atmospheric time over each point of the planet depends on the amount of radiation that falls from the Sun on that point on each day of the year, and on the winds that circulate over it.

The radiation depends on the latitude of the place. Winds, which are moving air masses and carry energy in the form of heat and humidity in the form of water vapor, depend on differences in temperature and the vertical structure of the atmosphere above these points.

Why are all deserts on Earth, at this geological stage, between latitudes 15 ⁰N and 30 ⁰N, 15 ⁰S and 30 ⁰S?

Radiation from the Sun heats the Earth’s surface much more between the two tropics, 23 ⁰N and 23 ⁰S than at the Poles. The hot surface of the sea generates air convection with water vapor. This air rises to the troposphere, about 16 kilometers. There he can no longer go up, and since he has ascending air to his left and right, the only way left is towards the Poles.

But the Earth rotates faster (in linear speed) at the Equator than at 23 ⁰N and 23 ⁰S. An acceleration, called Coriolis, is generated and the air moves eastward through the upper part of the atmosphere. As it rises, the air has cooled and vapor discharged as water (tropical forests).

Cold air is denser than warm air. Go down and turn again, this time to the west. When the air descends, it heats up and does not discharge what little vapor it still contains.

Deserts are generated.

Further north there is no dominant force on the surface. Due to the combination of the temperature difference between the equator and the North Pole, and the Coriolis acceleration, the air increases its speed in the west-east direction, as it rises in height, forming the polar jet. This drags the air on the surface, with great eddies and turbulence.

The position of the jet, in latitude, corresponds to the point of maximum temperature gradient.

As the average temperature of the planet increases, that of the North Pole increases much more. In the tropics, more energy just means more evaporation, not a rise in temperature.

As the temperature of the North Pole increases, the point of maximum gradient shifts northward, and the gradient decreases in intensity. The river of air ceases to rush down the slope and meanders across the plain.

And what happens in Spain?

About 50 years ago, and earlier, in autumn and spring, the jet dragged air masses with water vapor from the tropical and central Atlantic towards Spain. Now the jet circulates further north, and only drags steam when one of its great meanders enters Spain.

The temperature of the North Pole will continue to increase, as it absorbs more and more energy as its ice sheet that previously reflected it decreases. The temperature gradient will continue to decrease and the jet will move further north and weaken.

In Spain we already have problems. If we do not stop climate change, instead of six months of drought, we will approach eight or even ten, with increasingly intense point floods.

If the aquifers dry up, it is impossible to irrigate, even in the vegas. A third of our economy disappears. This effect is exasperating.

The collapse of the Roman Empire was due to many causes. But two stand out: the plague at the end of the reign of Marcus Aurelius and the gradual desertification of one of the granaries of Rome, North Africa.

As the temperature increases, the water in the oceans expands. The glaciers of Greenland and West Antarctica slide into the sea. Mediterranean coasts will take longer to experience sea level rise, but they will end up doing so. Part of Cádiz, Algeciras, Malaga, Almería, Valencia, Sagunto, Tarragona and Barcelona will be permanently flooded. Billion dollar investments will be destroyed.

These are two of the most immediate and obvious effects. The rest are subtle, but real: as conditions change, economies and living standards change.

It is time to act

Each of us can act in a very important way against climate change, for our own benefit. We must put solar cells everywhere we can. This will save us money over 20 years, but requires an investment today. If we consider that it is an excessive expense depending on the situation of each person, we can act in other cheaper ways:

We can gradually replace the glass in our windows with double glass, even one at a time.

We can put prefabricated plasterboards that have thermal insulators, they are very cheap and it is enough to screw them to the interior walls that face the exterior of the houses.

In group housing, the heating is often the same intensity on the lower and upper floors, so that it is excessively hot upstairs. Temperature regulators can be installed, which are really very cheap.

We can give up cars within cities and move with shared electric cars, as long as public transport does not become so desirable that everyone chooses it.

We can cooperate in planting trees, or get them planted. The water vapor emitted by leaves makes the difference between light rain or drought and floods.

We can demand that we increase the amount of wood in the buildings we buy, reducing the use of cement as much as possible.

We can try to increase the consumption of organic products, fertilized with natural manure, since nitrate factories have considerable carbon dioxide emissions.

All this does not make our life worse. In fact, it improves it. Using shared cars makes the burden of parking in cities disappear. Well-insulated homes with weaker heating systems are much more pleasant and require much less air conditioning in summer.

Actions that each of us can do, with little initial money, and that represent significant savings over the years.

The importance of citizen pressure

This week’s mobilizations they should also lead citizens to support only those social managers who have demonstrated that they are capable of taking effective action against climate change. That they have installed electric recharging points on the sidewalks of all the cities they manage, that they have supported and gotten homes to install photovoltaic energy on their roofs and facades, that they have promoted the conversion of buildings into buildings with almost zero consumption.

And I say “have shown”, because promising is free.

Remember that you are going to be able to reward these social managers who apply to manage the company for the next four years.

Only citizen pressure is capable of changing the energy scheme against large companies that favor carbon burning.

Antonio Ruiz by Elvira Serra He is a professor of Applied Physics at the University of Alcalá.

