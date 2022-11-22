The water restrictions come to the bulk of the population of Catalonia after an extremely dry year and with no prospect of generous rains in sight. The lack of rainfall has led the Generalitat of Catalonia to extend the drought alert declaration to Barcelona and its entire metropolitan area due to the scarcity of water in the system that supplies it: the Ter-Llobregat rivers, whose reservoirs are located at 33% capacity. The autumn rains have not been enough, and the city and its entire metropolitan area return to this alert situation for the first time since the great drought of 2008. At that time, the measures were extended for months.

Those water limitations in 2008 were the first big warning of the city’s water crisis and prompted a paradigm shift in water policy. Catalonia chose to build desalination plants and water treatment plants (which involve a high energy cost) to face the lack of rain that scientists, already warned, would bring climate change. At that time, the El Prat desalination plant had not yet come into operation (it did so in 2009), the locomotive that guarantees the water supply in the Catalan capital (it can generate up to 60 hm3 a year) through the purification of water from sea. Never before has so much desalinated water been produced as in 2022 and experts consulted take it for granted that without the installation, Barcelona would have inevitably gone into drought alert already in summer. The community begins to look at the sky with great concern. If the lack of rain extends for more months, the next irrigation season will begin to be seriously endangered (agriculture consumes 70% of resources, according to Unesco).

As soon as it is published in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat de Catalunya, a total of 6.6 million Catalans will be affected, more than 85% of the population of the community. The Minister of Climate Action of the Generalitat, Teresa Jordà, announced the extension of the alert yesterday on the radio station Radio Catalunya, in accordance with the special action plan in situations of alert and eventual drought. The counselor wanted to emphasize that at this stage, the people of Barcelona will practically not notice the restrictions and that the supply of water for human consumption (the one used at home) is guaranteed. These are the measures that, according to the Generalitat’s own standard, will be applied from this Tuesday to 550 municipalities between the four provinces (Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida and Tarragona). This does not rule out that municipalities may apply even more restrictive limitations. Barcelona City Council plans to explain them at a press conference this Tuesday.

Limitation of drinking water at home: In this alert phase, a limit of daily water consumption and day per person of 250 liters per inhabitant is established. If we take into account that the people of Barcelona consume 106 liters of water per day, according to data from the Barcelona City Council, this limitation will not be noticeable in homes.

Limitation of garden watering: The drought plan establishes that in this alert phase the watering of gardens, both public and private, can only be done during hours of less insolation: from 8 at night to 8 in the morning. Nor can it be watered on rainy days. In private gardens, it will only be possible to water two days each week: Wednesday and Saturday (for households with an even number) and Thursday and Sunday (odd number), unless the Consistory on duty decides another alternation.

Cleaning streets, facades or cars. Private individuals are prohibited from using water hoses to clean their streets or the facades of their houses. They may use items such as mops or sponges. For their part, the municipalities must follow a plan to use as little drinking water as possible to clean the streets. Since the great drought of 2008, the Catalan capital has worked so that, in the event of a drought alert returning (as it finally did), the city would be better prepared. Thus, in recent decades it has reduced the use of drinking water for cleaning services, key to not reducing reserves for human consumption. The potable liquid used to clean the streets has been replaced by reclaimed water (non-potable) by 80%, and to fill ornamental fountains, by 71%, according to data from the Consistory. This Tuesday the Consistory has called a press conference to specify how the new measures to save on cleaning the city will be applied.

Limitation to clean cars. The complete cleaning of cars is limited in those businesses that have a recirculation system. Individuals may only clean the windows, mirrors, rear-view mirrors, lights and license plates using a sponge.

pool filling It can only be partial in those that have a recirculation system and in the quantities necessary to replace the water that is lost and to clean the filters. Newly built pools may only carry out the first filling.

Agricultural, livestock and industrial limitations. Agriculture, which according to Unesco consumes 70% of water reserves, bears the brunt in this phase: agricultural irrigation is reduced by 25%. 10% is reduced for livestock uses. In industry, the use of water should be reduced by 5%.

