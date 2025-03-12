Water reserves in Spain have risen after the heavy rains of recent weeks. The embalmed water in the country as a whole is 61% of its total capacity including hydroelectric reservoirs. The reservoirs of consumptive use, that is, for human and agricultural use, are 57%, more than ten points percentage than last year for the same dates.

The Water reserves For human and agricultural use, four points have risen in the last week until reaching this 57%, more than three points above the average of the last decade in March. The forecast is that they continue to increase, according to the weather forecast, it will continue to raise the next few days.

At no time from 2024 that 57% reserves was exceeded, a maximum that was reached at the end of spring, when accumulated water marks its maximums before starting the dry time of summer. Last hydrological year it was especially dry, with threats of restrictions in Catalonia and Andalusia, with the Internal Basins of Catalonia and that of Guadalquivir much of the year below 25%.

Currently, the only basin below 25% is that of Safe22%. The internal basins of Catalonia are 32%, the Guadalete-Barbate is 35%, and the Guadalquivir at 39%. All these values ​​are above last year, although below the average of the last decade, especially in the case of Catalonia, still in the middle of what their average values ​​would be in March.









The following map shows the current consumptive water reserves by Hydrographic Basin, with average information for the same time of the year and the variation compared to last week.

On the opposite side are the Internal Basins of the Basque Countryat 95%, of Tinto, Odiel and Piedrasat 94%, and Dueroat 87%. Above 80% are also those of Ebro (84%), Western Cantabrian (83%), Eastern Cantabrian (82%), Galicia Costa (82%) and Miño-Sil (80%). Except for the Eastern Cantabrianall of them are above the average of March of the last decade.

The basin that has risen the last week has been the Andalusian Mediterranean8.4 more points, until reaching 39%, almost double that last year at this time, although still below 47% average of the last decade.

The reserves of the basin of the Block 5.6 points have grown last week to 66% of their capacity, well above 48% on average in the last decade for this time of year. Galicia-Costa reserves have grown 5.1 points last week; Guadalete-Barbate, 4.7 points; and Duero, 4.4.

The following graph shows the evolution of water reserves for consumptive use in Spain and in each of the hydrographic basins.

Water reservations in reservoirs

The following map shows the current consumptive water reserves by reservoir, with information from the average for the same time of the year and the variation compared to last week.

The evolution of rainfall and temperatures will mark the situation of water reserves in Spain to face dry time.