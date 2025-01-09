He vulvar cancer is one of the gynecological tumors with lower prevalence in Spain, since they only make up around 5%. This is what makes it be classified as a rare disease, although it is the fourth most common neoplasm in women behind endometrial, cervical and ovarian cancer. according to research. As indicated the National Cancer Institutevulvar cancer develops slowly over years, which would explain why cases are much more common in women over 65 years old. This is one of the main reasons why your diagnosis ends up being difficult and unfortunately late.

Vulvar cancer affects the external tissue of the genitals and it usually starts on the lips or on the sides of the opening of the vagina where it usually occurs. a lump or sore appears. It should be noted that this type of tumor can occur at any age, but it commonly occurs in older women. The modesty of self-examination or the reduction of gynecological check-ups at these ages means that the diagnosis arrives poorly and late. Therefore, it is important know how to detect the minimum sign that could put health at risk.

First symptoms of vulvar cancer

The cause of vulvar cancer may be the Human Papillomavirus. freepik

As has been mentioned, the most common first sign of vulvar cancer is the appearance of a lump or sore that looks like a wart or ulcer. This vulvar carcinoma, as the National Cancer Institute also points out, develops in at least half of cases due to a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, although according to some research it may sometimes be unrelated. As with other gynecological tumors, detecting it in the early stages can be complicated due to the Similarity of symptoms to other conditions.

Beyond the warning about the appearance of lumps, vulvar cancer can also cause pelvic pain and tenderness. These discomforts in general usually manifest themselves during periods of menstruation or infections such as urine. In the first case, if you are a woman with menopause, you should pay attention to this symptom and consult professionals.

Besides, as the medical portal points out Mayo Clinicthe lump or sore in question may be accompanied by pichor or itching. Also, there may be bleeding or hemorrhages outside menstruation and the skin can change color or thicken.





Risk factors and diagnosis



In vulvar cancer according to Mayo Clinic Up to two types can be diagnosed:

Vulvar squamous cell carcinoma. It begins in the thin, smooth cells that line the surface of the vulva. This type is the most common.

It begins in the thin, smooth cells that line the surface of the vulva. This type is the most common. Vulvar melanoma. It develops in the pigment-producing cells found in the skin of the vulva, thus causing a lesion with a change in color.

Doctor with 3D mockup of woman’s uterus. Getty Images

The risk factors for vulvar cancer are varied, but very similar to any other type of cancer. In general, the smokingthe older age or a weakened immune system the risks increase. Meanwhile, in particular, the HPV exposurethe family history in precancerous cells of the vulva or having vulvar skin diseases such as lichen sclerosus It also makes the risk grow.

A prompt diagnosis is essential to detect this vulvar cancer in its early stages. Therefore, despite the age, experts maintain the recommendation of continue with gynecological check-ups after menopause and even if there is no sexual relations. Some tests to detect this vulvar carcinomaaccording to the National Library of Medicine are the following:

CT scan or MRI of the pelvis.

Pelvic exam to look for any type of skin changes.

Biopsy of possible lesions present.

Positron emission tomography (PET).





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.