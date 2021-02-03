For those who believe they may have contracted coronavirus in a meeting with friends or colleagues, an international group of young people designed Virufy, an app that promises detect within minutes if a person has Covid-19 by analyzing their cough.

“Normally there are spectra of sound that the human ear cannot hear, cannot capture, but they are recorded in recordings. As well as other respiratory diseases, covid-19 creates a unique respiratory signature in people’s throat and lungs that is different from other respiratory infections“says Jonatan Jaskilioff, one of more than 50 researchers from 20 different countries involved in this application.

The research uses artificial intelligence that allows detecting patterns in the sound and “determining with a certain degree of certainty if the respondent has covid-19 or not”, an efficiency that at the current stage is 80% but that, they consider, can exceed 90% as development and sample collection progress.

Virufy’s team validated their machine learning algorithm based on thousands of coughs from Latin America to distinguish between positive and negative cough sounds from SARS-CoV-2 with 80% accuracy.

To date they have samples of more than 20,000 people and believe that they will need as many more to carry the degree of certainty above 90%.

Those interested in contributing to the project can record their cough after downloading the application on their phone, after answering a questionnaire about the person’s condition or through the application’s digital portal, where the scientific research that talks about the trace of sound in the cough and on those that support this application.

“The idea is that as many people who have had it, who have not had it, since all coughs serve us because that is how we train this artificial intelligence, so all coughs are welcomeWe even encourage people to do it repeatedly, “says Jaskilioff, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at web and mobile application development company XOOR.

The goal of the developers “is not to replace other tests, but to be a complementary tool “ that they hope can be applied in the coming months, although for this they must negotiate its implementation with each country.

“We have already started working with some clinics in some countries. The process for a country to authorize you to do that is a slow and difficult process in general, so that part will go a bit slower. We believe that in two months from now Perhaps three, the clinics are already going to be actively using it, the idea is that they gain confidence, “he says.

In the implementation of this application, they believe that health clinics should play a central role, since health professionals can provide more reliable data on the patient’s condition.

Step by Step

“The idea that it begins to be used in clinics has two aspects, one is that the doctors become familiar and gain confidence in the application, and on the other we trust the information that the clinic provides us through the application, which is even much more accurate data because it can make patients cough and record, “he says.

One of the main obstacles to its implementation is the privacy policy and the use they will make of the data collected.

“The truth is that there were many challenges, such as the legal aspect, because we want to be in as many countries as possible, and for that we have to take into account very strict privacy and consent policies so that it is clear to all people that This information is for research and how we use it, “he stressed.

Virufy is a non-profit organization in which medical, technical and legal experts from companies and educational institutions participate such as Google, Stanford and Princeton, and in this initial phase their target audience points to developing countries, although they intend to expand worldwide through their network of One Young World ambassadors.

