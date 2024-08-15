On February 9, 2004, Maura Murray went missing in Haverhill, New Hampshire. A neighbor who witnessed a single-car crash reported it to police. When officers arrived, Murray’s car was locked and she was nowhere to be found. She has not been seen since.

Her sister Julie Murray thought there were more strange elements. Maura’s computer revealed a curious Internet search history and she had made seemingly random ATM withdrawals. Different people Maura had spoken to before her disappearance said she had lied about several things.

Julie spent years trying to figure out what happened, creating a website and trying to get coverage in traditional media. But it wasn’t until 2022, when a video she posted to TikTok on @mauramurraymissing racked up more than 3 million views, that she gained wider attention.

“I was able to sort of agency my sister’s story for the first time,” she said.

True crime podcasts, films and TV series are hugely popular and often profitable. But many of them are made without the consent or involvement of those most affected. A growing number of crime survivors and family members of victims of unsolved attacks and disappearances say TikTok has given them more control over their stories.

“TikTok is the only place where a random person can create an account today and go as viral as Kim Kardashian,” said Sarah Turney, whose stepsister, Alissa, disappeared in 2001.

Alissa was never found. Her stepfather, Michael Turney, was eventually charged with second-degree murder in 2020, but a judge acquitted him in 2023 due to lack of evidence.

Home videos, including some that Michael Turney filmed from an Alissa parking lot at work, helped convince Sarah that Michael (her biological father) was responsible for the murder.

She posted her first TikTok in April 2020 and is still uploading what she claims is evidence of his guilt. He has continued to deny his involvement.

Turney now has more than a million followers and some of her videos have been viewed more than 20 million times. She also founded a true crime media company that features her podcast, “Voices for Justice” and “Media Pressure,” hosted by Julie Murray.

Murray said TikTok provided “the humanity behind the tragedies,” something missing from a lot of true crime content.

TikTok has also given survivors a way to call out exploitation for their stories.

Kara Robinson Chamberlain was 15 when she was kidnapped in South Carolina in 2002. Richard Evonitz held her captive for 18 hours and assaulted her before she escaped. She identified him to police, and evidence from her abduction helped connect him to the murders of three teenagers.

She gives speeches and hosts the podcast “A Survivor’s Guide to True Crime.”

“I’ve literally watched people learn what it means to be a conscious consumer of true crime,” she said. “And it’s great to be on the front lines of that.”