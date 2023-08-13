Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Small stretches of beach like this are often publicly owned in Croatia: the media and locals are outraged by private individuals who pretend to own the coast. ©Panthermedia/Imago

Croatia outraged by local homeowners. They seem to pretend that the Adriatic beaches are theirs. The press has advice for tourists.

Zadar – The Adriatic islands off Croatia are popular with locals and tourists alike. However, disputes often arise between the parties. Foreigners sometimes misbehave badly at holiday hotspotsbut local residents sometimes don’t behave very well either.

Villa owners drive tourists away from the beach: scandal in Croatia about “greed and lies” on the Adriatic coast

In Croatia there is outrage at villa owners who think the beach and sea belong to them. Morski.hr writes, for example: “Greed and lies towards guests could soon be entered in the register of non-cultural goods of the Republic of Croatia.” And this is not about the extremely high prices in Croatia. The portal speaks of “little Croatian men” who pretend that the piece of beach in front of their property is also their private property.

Croatia has over 1200 islands, examples never run out. Morski.hr describes one from the island of Murter. Since time immemorial there has been a long waterfront promenade that can be used by locals and tourists. That worked for a long time without any conflicts, but everything has changed in the past few years.

There is: “Not a day without shouting and derogatory insults for everyone, be it swimming, parking and so on,” reports one reader. Alleged “beach guards” drive away people who want to stay on a stretch of beach between Slanica and Lasatka. The section is right in front of a villa that is rented out to tourists.

Woman claims Adria Beach is her garden – but land register proves otherwise

The portal located the owner of the villa and asked her about the “beach guards”. Confirming what the reader said, she says the sun loungers are for guests of her apartments. Other people should not be on the promenade: “They disturb the guests and cannot be there,” emphasizes the homeowner. Her grandfather built the jetty in the 1960s.

But: A look at the land register shows that the beach section belongs to the municipality of Murter, it is state property. So the woman actually has no right to dispose of it. She protests: “The legal basis is my grandfather. I don’t want anyone uninvited to use my sunbeds there as that would be like using their towels.”

Scared off the beach in Croatia? Portal advises: “Call the police”

The woman claims that the beach is her garden. The portal Morski but emphasizes that this is not true and gives tourists a tip: “Nobody has the right to drive you away. If someone yells at you, call the police and file a complaint.” Beaches in Croatia are not private heritage, but a “national treasure for everyone”.

Interestingly, tourism in Croatia is booming, but visitor numbers on the coast are declining. The high prices are probably the main reason quite a few vacationers don’t want to come back. (moe)