From December 27 8,548,598 have been injected in Spain, 88.2% of the 9,689,995 distributed among the autonomous communities. In addition, there are 2,841,148 people who have already completed the two-dose schedule required for immunization.

The vaccination plan, divided into three stages, began with the administration of staff in residences, the residents themselves, health care workers and social-citizens on the front line, and the severely disabled. According to government calculations 70% of the Spanish population would be vaccinated in summer. This is about 33.1 million people. Taking into account when treating these data that the available vaccines consist of two doses and that, depending on their origin, these two doses are separated by three weeks (Biontech / Pfizer), 28 days (Moderna) and up to 84 days (Oxford / Astra -Zeneca).

For the vaccination strategy to meet its objectives, one of the issues at stake is that new doses continue to arrive in the country and that they can be inoculated soon.

Health provides vaccination data daily based on the information provided by the autonomous communities.

Regarding vaccination in the world, this is the situation in Spain with respect to the first positions in doses administered per 100,000 inhabitants:

Thus, vaccination in Spain and in the world continues to advance and summer is a deadline in many territories. The European Union aims for 70% of the population to be immunized on July 14.