A year after the first news about the new coronavirus, America wonders if mass vaccination will be the only way out of the pandemic. It does so in the midst of a new wave of infections, which has demonstrated the vulnerability of contingency plans, particularly in Latin America. Today, the vaccine seems to be the only possible bet for governments that have not managed to restrict the movement of their citizens as much as possible, especially in economies with high rates of informality.

So far, eight countries in Latin America have announced the start of their immunization plans: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico and Panama offer updated data. They are joined by the United States, which leads the level of immunization in the continent, and Canada.

AstraZeneca and Pfizer, the first. At the moment, the predominant vaccine in the region is that of the American laboratory Pfizer, with a double dose and an efficacy of 95% (“efficacy” refers to the average decrease in the probability of developing significant symptoms). Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States and Mexico are already using it, while Colombia expects to start it (and others) in late February. In Argentina, in addition to the Russian vaccine that is being used today, it is planned to apply that of AstraZeneca, also in double doses and with a demonstrated efficacy of 70%. This, of English origin, has not yet received approval in the United States. For now, Moderna’s American is approved in both its home nation and Canada, but it has been left out of most packages purchased in Latin America, something that could be attributed to its high cost per unit. Only Colombia has confirmed a significant purchase of 10 million doses from that company. In addition, the Colombian government went ahead with the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, whose tests are being practiced in the large countries of Latin America and have yielded an efficacy of around 66%.

Coronavac and Sputnik V, increasingly used in the South. Although AstraZeneca and Pfizer dominate the market so far, some Latin American countries have also made purchases of vaccines of Chinese and Russian origin. Chile soon acquired up to 60 million doses of Coronavac, developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac. The efficacy of this vaccine stands at 50.3%, although studies carried out in Brazil initially placed it at higher levels. There they have begun to immunize their health personnel with it. From the beginning Argentina opted for the Russian Sputnik V, produced by the Gamaleya laboratory – whose efficacy was recently known to be over 90% -, of which the country has already received more than 600,000 doses. In Mexico, around 24 million doses of this vaccine have been recently purchased, 200,000 of which are expected shortly. Before the results were released publicly, Argentine President Alberto Fernández was one of the first people to wear it in his country, to try to dispel the distrust of a sector of the population. With the same vaccine, the Bolivian population has also begun to be immunized after the arrival of 20,000 doses from Moscow, without for now having transcended follow-up data that allow calibrating the percentage of the population that has already received the vaccine.

Variable efficacy with symptoms, but solid avoiding deaths. In addition to being effective in reducing symptoms, the vaccines differ in the way they act: those from Pfizer and Moderna send genetic instructions to cells to create a specific protein that fights the coronavirus and requires special freezers for maintenance; while those of AstraZeneca, J&J and Gamaleya use a similar technique known as “adenoviral vector vaccines” that allows their storage in a common refrigerator. Sinovac’s China is a vaccine that works using inactivated viruses, which, when inoculated, are expected to also produce an immune reaction (such as the one actually recorded in tests) in the body. What they do all resemble is in their ability to seemingly almost completely eliminate the likelihood of death from causes associated with COVID-19: in the clinical trials of AstraZeneca, Coronavac, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, and Sputnik V registered to date, no person whose death could be directly related to the treatment has died.

Why is it essential. A good part of Latin America is awaiting the advancement of COVAX, an international alliance made up of more than 170 countries. The objective of this initiative is to build a diversified portfolio of investment in vaccine projects and guarantee fair and equitable access to nations with fewer resources. Seth Berkley, CEO of the largest global vaccine alliance (GAVI), estimated that some 280 million doses will reach the region this year through that program. The proper functioning of the international mechanism will be crucial for the coverage of the Latin American population in immunization against the coronavirus. However, despite US President Joe Biden’s decision to join COVAX following his predecessor’s refusal, those at the forefront of the plan have urged more rich countries to join as vaccine donors for it to be successful globally. . Meanwhile, most governments continue to develop a mixed strategy in which, to the vaccines of this mechanism, they add those bought on their own in direct negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

Who will benefit from Covax. Most of them will go to countries in the region that participate in the financing of the program, such as Brazil, Colombia, Mexico or Peru, while some 80 million doses will go to low-income nations for free, Berkley explained. Although it did not specify which ones, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) had anticipated that they will be “the poorest countries or that, due to their small population, have more difficulty of access” such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Bolivia or Haiti. The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, announced that his country had reached an agreement for the arrival of nearly a million vaccines for free through that mechanism in February. And he said that it would be, along with Colombia, Peru and El Salvador, among the first countries to benefit from the initiative. The Peruvian authorities expect that part of the 13.2 million doses purchased in this way will begin to arrive in the first quarter of the year. In Colombia, COVAX plans reach 20 million doses. In Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei announced the arrival in February of the first 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by an agreement obtained through that mechanism. That country expects a total of 6.7 million doses through this route, while Honduras expects the arrival of the first doses through this initiative in March.

* * *

Methodology and sources. The data used is collected day by day by Our World in Data, the platform of the University of Oxford. They are kept up to date to the extent that official sources provide it. Not all countries update every day, so it is normal to see sudden increases that reflect the cumulative improvement of 24, 48 or 72 hours. This is the compilation source to download the data.