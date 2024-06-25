Home page politics

From: Sarah El-Sheimy

US representative O’Brien considers the situation in eastern Ukraine to be critical: stopping Russia there is the first step towards Ukrainian success.

Washington, DC – Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs in the United StatesJames O’Brien, has commented on the situation of Ukraine in the War against Russia He stressed the need to prevent Russian forces from advancing in the east so that they cannot use their positions there to inflict economic damage on Ukraine in close combat.

“When I speak now of Ukraine’s strategy for success, it is about stopping Russia’s attempts to break through in the east,” the Ukrainian news agency quoted Ukrinform O’Brien’s statement. This is the first step towards success for the country in the Ukraine war. Russia The possibility of using firing positions and thus preventing Ukraine from rebuilding its own economy will be taken away.

So that Ukraine can win the war: O’Brien emphasizes control of the territories

The advance of the Russian military could be prevented by supplying Ukrainian troops with air defense systems and other weapons. This would enable them to fight for a longer period of time.

“Then comes the moment when Russia must consider whether it can move forward.” It is also important for Ukraine’s success that the country fully controls its internationally recognized territories, quotes Ukrinform the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Ukraine first: US prioritizes armed forces in arms deliveries for war

The US government wants to postpone the delivery of certain military equipment to other countries in order to first strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said that given Kyiv’s urgent needs, the US government had made the “difficult but necessary” decision to postpone certain planned arms sales to other countries, primarily missiles for the Patriot and Nasams air defense systems.

Instead, these were to go first to Ukraine, whose armed forces urgently need additional air defense capabilities. The countries affected have been informed. Kirby did not say which countries these were. They will all get what they ordered – just a little later than originally planned.

Russia can only hold out with China’s help – O’Brien emphasizes partnership with Indo-Pacific states

O’Brien also commented on China’s role: “We have said openly that Russia can stay on the battlefield because it receives significant support from China. More than 70 percent of the machine tools that Russia uses to make its weapons come from China. More than 90 percent of the electronics that appear on the battlefield come from China,” quoted The Korea Times his statements at a press conference to preview the NATO summit, which will take place in Washington in July. In addition, the close cooperation with the Iran and North Korea.

In addition, the Deputy Foreign Minister for European and Eurasian Affairs announced that the partnership between NATO with the Indo-Pacific region will be a focus of the NATO summit. “We are doing this because the security concerns in the Indo-Pacific are very similar to those in the NATO Article 5 area. It therefore makes sense to exchange experiences and work together to combat similar collective threats.”

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty regulates the alliance case in the event of an attack on a NATO state. According to O’Brien, Japan and South Korea in particular are “very good partners in dealing with the threat posed by Russia.” (dpa)