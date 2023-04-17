The Tigres team closed activity on matchday 15 of Mexican soccer, drawing 0-0 against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
In a game that was stuck and lacked emotions, those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi got a point and reached 21 points, currently positioning themselves in seventh place in the general table.
The university team arrived sheltered at the Corregidora field to face the penultimate game of the day against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
The Gallos team did not shrink before the name of the rival and came out to stand up in the Corregidora. The attacks on Nahuel Guzmán’s door were constant and this was one of the clearest actions of the game.
In the final minutes of the game, the French striker André-Pierre Gignac was close to being able to score his goal, when goalkeeper Gil Alcalá sent the ball carrying pure poison to a corner kick from a free kick.
The feline fans were upset with the result, since they expected the three points against Querétaro. A considerable sector of users showed their disapproval and pointed to the midfielder Guido Pizarro.
Another part of the public pointed out that they did not miss the opportunity, and they recognized that if it was won in the last Concachampions game against Motagua, it was because of the weakness of the rival.
