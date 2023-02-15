The second game of marco antonio ruiz leading Tigres was not entirely happy, as they drew scoreless against Bravos de Juárez in the Volcanoin a duel of Matchday 7, of the 2023 Closing Tournament, of the MX League.
Obviously the networks were filled with mocking comments about the cats, since despite their large staff and their offensive power, they could not hurt the humble border, thanks also to the good performance of Alfredo Talavera.
It was also used to share statistics, among which it was possible to see that for the sixth time, the U of Nuevo León began an undefeated championship in the first seven dates, the last time being the Apertura 2016.
Another very touched subject was the mosaic made by the fans showing the flags of the countries of the club’s players: Mexico, Brazil, France, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina, demonstrating that “Tigers we are all”.
Criticism rained down on Chima Ruiz for looking extremely defensive even with the squad it has, but the reality is that the royal team dominated the match, having a lot of arrivals, however, between talaverathe posts and the bad aim, they could only get one point, although the desire was always there.
Some incomparable they were concerned because tigers has not been able to overcome rivals like Xolos, saint Louis and juareztemplates that fall short at his side, even, at the end of the match, they showed their dissatisfaction with the team by booing loudly.
Diego Lainez He was not spared from being criticized, since certain users expressed that he was seen just like in Europe, without transcending, disappeared. Finally, there was also space to highlight that the historic Thomas Boy became the third member of the ring of legends of tigerstogether with the Uruguayan Carlos Miloc and the Argentine Osvaldo Batoclettiliving legends of the institution.
