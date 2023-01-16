This Sunday in the VolcanoTigres dented the crown to the champion Pachuca by beating him 4-1, thanks to a double from the Colombian Luis Quinonesas well as the targets of the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran and the French André-Pierre Gignacin Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
After the surprising feline victory, the networks highlighted the number of annotations that Gignac continues to accumulate despite his seniority, although it was also highlighted that now without the Argentine Nico Ibanezsigned by tigersthe Tuzos will no longer aspire to the two-time championship because they weakened their attack.
Among the comments of the users it was highlighted that thanks to the Argentine technician Diego Coccathe U of Nuevo León has recovered order and balance, apart from strengthening the attack thanks to the arrival of will gorriaránwho is proving his hire was worth every penny by being named the Best Man of the Match with his goal and assist.
They also defended those players that the former coach michael herrera practically called ‘oldies’, because they are precisely the same squad that could not get any use out of it and that fell in front of the tubes on the league pass.
Some journalists like david faitelson They thought that the university team is a great team and the rival to beat in Clausura 2023, while Carlos Guerrero highlighted the starting eleven, banking, football, the acquisition of ibanez and the goals achieved on just two dates.
Finally, the incomparable They say they are excited about this new project, asking that carioca be maintained, since it has sounded several times to be the foreigner sacrificed and free a place, therefore, they ask that the French Florian Thauvin whoever packs the bags.
