This Saturday the second leg of the Clausura semifinal between Monterrey and Tigres was played on the BBVA stadium.
On a rainy evening, and in a game with few emotions, the hero of the match was Sebastián Córdova, who scored the goal that gave them a pass to the grand final, as well as sweeping in a defensive move and saving his team in the final minutes of Rayados’ goal.
That was how Tigres won 2-1 on aggregate and left their staunch rival in the Clásico Regio on the road, thus becoming the first finalist in the competition.
For a change, once again the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán made a mistake that was about to cost him dearly.
The Argentine built confidence and tried to make a cut inside the area and almost lost the ball against his rival.
At minute 24′, soccer player Rafael De Souza set off the alarms when he collided with an opposing player, moving his knee and prompting assistance from the medical staff.
The game continued to be very disputed and in an action the striker Rogelio Funes Mori collided with Jesús Angulo, taking the brunt of the Argentine, who suffered an open wound in the head causing profuse bleeding
This was a tight game with minimal emotions, and the memes were quick to take advantage of this situation.
Emotions in the stands were on the surface, and the fans took the opportunity to show off one of the so-called tifos, to support the La Pandilla team.
One of the most consistent players in the game was the Brazilian Rafael De Souza. In a play ‘Carioca’ shot from outside the area and goalkeeper Esteban Andrada sent the ball to a corner kick with one hand.
At minute 74′, defender Héctor Moreno pushed the ball into the area in a corner kick play, exploding the ‘Giant of Steel’, however, the footballer was ahead and the whistle canceled out the action.
Only two minutes after this action, the soccer player Luis Quiñones took advantage of the band to take out a poisonous cross that Sebastián Córdova knew how to solve to score an accurate header, silencing BBVA.
In the final minutes, the best soccer player of the game, Sebastián Córdova, appeared doing defensive work to sweep away and take away Monterrey’s chance to tie the game. Córdova great match!
According to the first reports, this could have been the last Clásico Regio for the soccer players Jesús Gallardo and Rafael De Souza, who have not renewed their contract and have a foot and a half out of their respective teams.
In addition to taking the ticket to the grand final, the auriazul team has won four wins in the most recent Clásicos against Rayados de Monterrey in the league. Can we already speak of hegemony?
#Twitter #reacted #Tigres #victory #Rayados #Clausura #semifinal
Leave a Reply