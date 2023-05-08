Tigres and Puebla met in the play-off match at the Estadio Universitario. In an entertaining game, where there were controversies, attempts at anger and a constant back and forth, the final score was 1-0 for the university students.
Tigres’ goal was the work of Sebastián Córdova, who took advantage of a good pass from Diego Lainez, to shoot and beat goalkeeper Antony Silva.
Minutes before the start of the game, in training the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán jumped onto the ‘Volcán’ field with the number 12, provoking applause from the respectable.
Before the initial whistle, the mascot of the Tigres team was optimistic, and his prognosis for the game was a 3-0 win in favor of the university students.
The Brazilian defender Samir De Souza missed one of the clearest in the entire game. The stronghold found a loose ball inside the area and with the goalkeeper already beaten, however, he flew his shot and drowned out the screams of the fans at the ‘Volcán’.
Finally, after games without being ‘Factor’, Diego Lainez made a good move on offense to serve Sebastián Córdova, so that he could shoot powerfully and beat goalkeeper Antony Silva.
Already in the complementary part, the French striker, André-Pierre Gignac, was about to score a great goal. The French footballer caught a ball and was close to hanging it in the corner of the Puebla goal. What would have been!
At minute 68′, Mexican defender Diego Reyes received an unfortunate rebound from the ball on his arm. The whistler leaned on the VAR to score a penalty.
At that moment, the referee approved a carousel of changes by both squads and Diego De Buen got nervous. Likewise, the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán messed with the collector, making him miss his shot.
After the penalty was taken, the player Javier Aquino pushed a soccer player from Puebla, which caused an outbreak of anger that did not escalate.
Here is one of the most accurate comments seen on Twitter, given that the Puebla coach made a mistake when generating his team’s changes just at the moment when De Buen was about to shoot.
#Twitter #reacted #Tigres #victory #Puebla #Liga #playoff
Leave a Reply