In a bitter match worthy of oblivion, the Mexican team they got third place in the Nations League by beating their counterpart from Panama 1-0.
With a dressing room goal, the Aztec team beat the selective canalero with a goal from Jesús Gallardo, enough for them to take third place, after having been left without aspirations for first place when they were surpassed with category by the staunch rival of the United States by 3 -0.
A penalty entry
Undoubtedly, the fans are upset by the poor results and by the deplorable performance of all the players of the Mexican team, it is for this reason that the public punished the players and recorded a poor start in Las Vegas.
The memes did not wait
On the other hand, and as is already a tradition, the memes did not wait, highlighting the third place victory of the Tricolor.
Undoubtedly, a very hard blow in the tickets and in the pocket of the high command of the federation who never expected an entry of these dimensions.
The words of the journalist Cristian Martinoli highlighting a very important issue in the Tricolor.
Jesús Gallardo’s goal that gave third place to the Azteca team.
One of the most notable was Santiago Giménez, who had a discreet action and was left to duty.
Another of the points that was seen the most on Twitter was about arbitration, which they considered unclear and in favor of the Mexican team.
#Twitter #reacted #victory #Mexican #team #Panama #place #Nations #League
Leave a Reply