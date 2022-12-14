We already know the other finalist for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, France, but for this they had to eliminate Morocco in a highly contested match that caused many reactions and memes on Twitter. Unfortunately, some users took to posting racist comments, but the majority focused on sports and game aspects. Let’s see the best reactions of the social network.
The Moroccan midfielder has become one of the players of the tournament thanks to his physical strength and his ability to recover balls, which has allowed his team to prevail over Spain and Portugal. Today he had a difficult ballot against the powerful French players, but he once again demonstrated his strength.
As a good game with so much at stake, there was controversy over a possible penalty for Boufal in which the referee called a foul in attack. This sparked various reactions, including that of stars like Casillas.
The kind of funny jokes are the ones that don’t really hurt anyone. One of the most repeated on Twitter today was the assumptions about Dembélé and his partner, of Moroccan origin, and with whom he would go to the match.
The messages that we want to see between countries that share ties such as the case of France and Morocco, since there are many Moroccans living in the French country. Today there would be neighbors who could go with different teams, but football unites them and there should never be any problems.
Morocco had great opportunities to tie the game, but in France there is also a great goalkeeper who avoided the tie with good saves.
In Spain especially, the rivalry with the countries of France and Morocco has meant that many fans do not know who to support in the game.
