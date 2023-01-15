‼️ 🔵🔴 HISTORICAL RECORD 🔴🔵‼️

Sergio Busquets equals Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi as players with the most official classics played (45 for each).

In the game of the second round of La Liga, he will probably keep that record alone. pic.twitter.com/A1QUqVsblz

— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) January 15, 2023