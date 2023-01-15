FC Barcelona added a resounding victory against Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup, the first title of this new stage for Xavi as coach. The white team hardly had any options and in part it was due to an honorable performance by Gavi who scored and gave two assists, breaking more records.
Given this exhibition by the young youth squad, the ingenious memes from the fans on Twitter did not wait.
But Gavi was not the only protagonist of the match. Another footballer who won the applause of the fans was Busquets, who after being criticized for his performance, today silenced everyone with a great game both defensively and organizationally.
In addition, he also equaled two legends such as Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in number of Clásicos played with 45 games, and could surpass them this season if he plays the LaLiga second round match.
The fans were also conclusive with the performance of a Real Madrid team that, before the break for the World Cup, already hinted that it was not at its best, and that after the World Cup it has ended up falling.
The disappointment is enormous, since as Marca had titled on its cover, the whites wanted to win a sextet, since after winning LaLiga, the Champions League and the European Super Cup this season, they had the option of winning six titles this season. But with today’s defeat, that is more complicated and the culés reminded the madridistas on social networks.
