The Argentine team qualified for the semifinals in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands in the regulation 90 minutes and in extra time in the quarterfinals after goals from Nahuel Guzman and Lionel Messi, as well as the double of Weghorstbut advanced after winning the penalty shootout 4-3,
In this way, the team led by lionel scaloni will face Croatia next Tuesday, December 13 in a match that will surely be highly contested until the final consequences.
Next, we leave you with the best reactions on Twitter of the victory for the Albiceleste that advanced to the next round.
It is undeniable to think that Maradona is not giving an extra push to the team led by Lionel Messiand the great Argentine idol is a fact that celebrates the pass of his albiceleste to where he is.
Messi He is still in beast mode and is shaping up to have the best World Cup of his career, he has been a very important element for what Argentina has achieved so far.
With his score via penalty against the Netherlands, the Argentine star has become Argentina’s all-time top scorer in World Cups with 10 goals along with Gabriel Batistuta.
Lionel Messi is two games away from achieving glory and reaching his second World Cup final and finally getting the trophy he has coveted the most throughout his career.
The official account of the Premier League highlighted the performance of Martinez in the quarterfinals for having saved two penalties against the Netherlands.
Undoubtedly Leo and the I drew they were the heroes of the quarterfinals for the albiceleste, Messi scored a goal and gave an assist, and Martinez He was key in the penalty shootout by stopping the first two charges from the Dutch.
Argentina has eliminated the Netherlands on penalties twice in World Cups, the first time was in Brazil 2014 and now, in Qatar 2022, curiously both times with louis van gaal as coach of the Dutch.
The albiceleste won and memes immediately emerged regarding the situation of the Brazilian press officer throwing a cat off the table.
