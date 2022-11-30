The Argentine National Team qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 after defeating Poland 2-0 in the last match of Group 3 that ended with the albiceleste as leader. Scaloni’s team played their best game in this World Cup with a fantastic game focused on the great game of their midfielders.
Now, the team led by Lionel Scaloni must face Australia next Saturday from 4:00 p.m. in Argentina in a match that will decide one of the protagonists of the quarterfinals.
Next, we go with the best reactions on Twitter of the overwhelming victory of the team that today wore purple and qualified for the round of 16:
Argentina shone and all the fans of the albiceleste team enjoyed it.
With his match today, the star from Rosario became the player with the most appearances in World Cups with the Argentine National Team.
The official account of the English club celebrated the goal of “the Spider” in the victory against Poland.
Julián Álvarez’s statistics do not cease to amaze and every time time passes, it ceases to be a promise and becomes a reality.
Carlos Maslatón and his classic “Proceda” were present on the official Independiente account with a legend of the club and of Argentine soccer such as Ricardo Bochini.
The Argentine center-backs dominated the game and did not let the Polish striker play.
Before the classification, two teams qualified for the round of 16.
The albiceleste achieved something historic with their qualification as group leader after their opening defeat against Saudi Arabia.
The elimination of the team led by Tata Martino also passed through Twitter and left many memes about it.
#Twitter #reacted #victory #classification #Argentina #Poland #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply