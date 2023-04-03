The Tigres team fell resoundingly on their visit to ‘Hell’, when they faced the Red Devils of Toluca. The locals imposed conditions and had no difficulty in winning by a score of 3-2.
The scarlet team was superior, and the straw that broke the camel’s back was the expulsion of Luis Quiñones, who earned the second yellow card for angry complaints against the referee.
Although in the complementary part Toluca slowed down and Gignac and Nicolás López scored the discount goals.
This was the reaction on Twitter
Quiñones’s tantrum that cost him the second yellow card.
The way Meneses erased Gignac.
Gignac close to scoring a great goal.
Gignac appearing at the most important moments,
The ‘Tooth’ made the game heartwarming with an exalted penalty charge, deceiving goalkeeper Tiago Volpi.
The squad led by Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz continues to make false steps in the final stretch of the Clausura 2023. Will the cats be able to straighten the path? It seems that they are getting further away from the direct classification to the league and everything indicates that they will have to play the playoffs to reach the big party of Mexican soccer.
#Twitter #reacted #Tigres #match #defeat #Toluca
Leave a Reply