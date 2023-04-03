G⚽⚽⚽L!!!

From the ‘factor’ ⏭️ to Gignac.

This is how the French discounted and Tigres has their first goal.#LigaBBVAMX | #Closure2023 | 📹#Do not miss it pic.twitter.com/BaPafnvJH9

— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 2, 2023