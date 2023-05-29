The Tigres team was crowned Mexican soccer champion in the Clausura 2023. Those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi came back from below to beat Chivas by a score of 3-2.
The goals were scored by Gignac (64′), Córdova (70′) and Pizarro (109′), while Alvarado (9′) and Guzmán (20) scored for the rojiblancos.
In this way, the northern team got its number title in its history. Congratulations to the champion!
Minutes before the match began, the red and white fans unfurled a giant flag in support of their team.
Another attraction prior to the game was the already classic call for the rojiblanco team to appear on the pitch.
What a great goal that was sent by the soccer player Roberto Alvarado. The Mexican got rid of Javier Aquino with a cut to immediately shoot left-footed with excellent technique and beat Nahuel Guzmán.
Just when he had not had a good league, Víctor Guzmán appeared at the most important moment.
The ‘Pocho’ took advantage of the weak defensive mark of the feline team to appear only inside the area in a corner charge to put his foot in and seal the second in Akron.
When Chivas were up on the scoreboard by the slightest difference, French striker André-Pierre Gignac had everything to score the equalizing goal, however, and surprisingly, he sent his header deflecting Jiménez’s goal.
In the two games of the final, defender Gilberto Sepúlveda played like never before. In the first game he shut down Diego Lainez despite the latter’s speed. And for the return he also made himself felt, leaving the striker André-Pierre Gignac hurt.
In the first half, Luis Quiñones fell into despair and in a play he kicked the ball to the Chivas bench, causing the substitute players to get up and start facing each other.
Forward Nicolás López fanned a ball in a clear scoring action, drowning out the goal cry from the feline fans.
Defender Antonio Briseño mistimed a ball and hit him in the hand, so the whistler did not hesitate to score a penalty in favor of Tigres. The French striker André-Pierre Gignac fired a cannon shot to beat ‘Wacho’ Jiménez, who guessed the direction of the ball, although due to its power it was impossible to shoot.
What a crazy final that both clubs offered. The Mexican Sebastián Córdova did not want to be left behind, and he took advantage of a precise pass to finish off with a header, thus setting the equalizing goal.
Once again goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez did his best to make two saves for attacker André-Pierre Gignac. Without a doubt, the ‘Wacho’ deserves to continue as a starter for the next tournament.
Already in extra time, in a series of rebounds, midfielder Guido Pizarro finished off with a header and the ball bounced off a Chivas player to immediately slip into goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez’s nets and score the title goal.
