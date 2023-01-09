The team of tigers They started Clausura 2023 on the right foot by beating Santos Laguna conclusively and by a landslide on the TSM Corona field.
The cats went up on the scoreboard with a header from Diego Reyes. The annotation was reviewed in the VAR and the whistling Óscar Mejía validated the goal for those led by Cocca.
In the complementary part, the university students took advantage of having an extra man, after the expulsion of ‘Mudo’ Aguirre. However, the second goal came until minute 82′, when Gignac finished off inside the area to make it 2-0.
When it seemed that the score would end like this, at 90′ a drop for the royals was well taken advantage of by Luis Quiñones, who finished off a pass from the French striker inside the area, sealing the 3-0 win.
For now, here we present how Twitter reacted to the bittersweet tie of Tigres in this tournament that began.
Despite having gone at half time with victory, some users did not find the team’s performance.
Some criticized the performance of the player Luis Quiñones.
Although with the win, the fans changed their minds, and one of the most praised was Garza
The memes did not wait.
Gignac earned applause in the stadium and his effort was recognized on social networks.
Diego Cocca received praise online for leading Tigres to their first win of the year.
There was also talk of the bad run of more than 10 years without winning in the TSM.
#Twitter #reacted #result #Tigres #debut #Santos #Laguna
Leave a Reply