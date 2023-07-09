The Cruz Azul Football Club appeared at home in the Apertura 2023 tournament on the corresponding matchday 2 and suffered their second consecutive defeat against Deportivo Toluca FC by the slightest difference 0-1 with a goal of Tiago Volpi in the first time.
With this result, the Machine is in the basement of the classification partially by adding zero units after two dates with defeat in this contest.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the defeat of the La Noria team that has them at the bottom of the general table.
La Máquina has started the tournament in a disastrous way to avoid changing with two defeats in a row and not only that, but the reality is that they have not had a competitive approach, since they have not shown anything in their first two matches and the fans have begun to express disgust.
Own ferretti He is annoyed by the performance of his team, since in two games of the Opening 2023 they have left much to be desired and have not offered an offensive proposal, since they have conceded four goals and have not scored any.
The discontent of the fans has led him to ask for the departure of the directors Velázquez and Ordiales, after the bad planning of the tournament, since it has once again taken its toll, so the fans do not intend to tolerate another lousy tournament.
The historical referent of the celestial ensemble, Carlos Hermosillomanifested himself through his Twitter account to point out the young goalkeeper sebastian jury for being sent off in the first half, because from his opinion it is incredible that he does not take advantage of the opportunities that have been given to him as the team’s starter.
The journalist from ESPN, Leon Lecanda, took advantage of the defeat of the cement team to rescue the performance of the youth who played as center back Christian JimenezWell, from his point of view, he is taking advantage of his minutes of play on the field.
