Club Deportivo Cruz Azul returned to the path of victory by beating Club Universidad Nacional by the slightest difference with a score of alonso escoboza at 84′ on the corresponding day 11 of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
With this result, the Machine is partially in the reclassification zone, adding four victories in its last five games.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the victory of the La Noria team that has them in the playoff zone.
Despite the fact that it was not the best game for the Machine where they were not in such a long-awaited goal, in the end the celestial impulse and the desire to come out with the victory led them to end up winning the game with a great goal.
At the end of the game, a united group could be seen where everyone congratulated themselves on the effort of having achieved the three points and thus marching forward with the project of ferretti.
The journalist from ESPN, Jose Ramon Fernandez He recognized the victory of the Machine over his team, since it is well known that he is a fan of the Pumas and in passing he took the opportunity to highlight the work of the cats.
After the tremendous volley goal that he delivered to the cats, there is no doubt that he became the man of the match, as he gave the cement team three invaluable points to continue in the fight for a place in the final phase.
With today’s victory, there are already three consecutive victories for the Machine over the university students and in the history, the Machine is still up by a lot in the wins against the auriazules with 29 wins and only 15 losses.
