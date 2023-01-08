Chivas started the Closing Tournament 2023, of Liga MX, on the right foot, led by the Serbian Veljko Paunovicsince they beat Rayados by the minimum of Alexis Vega in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumdespite the fact that in the field they were totally dominated.
From the beginning, the fans of the Sacred Flock were not at all happy with the starting eleven chosen by Paunoviclaunching plagues against some, especially against Jesus Sanchezwho they feel is already far from their best level and can contribute little.
The little boy was labeled ‘old’ and ‘bad’, wondering how bad a level it must be Alan Mozo to be a bank Another of those rejected was Gilberto Sepulvedasince they feel it is not at all safe to command the central defense.
In the same way, the comparison could not be left aside, because for some it reminded the stage of the Paraguayan Saturnino Cardozo seeing a messy team, also for others it was nothing new to see the same as always when making few movements in the squad.
Obviously, once again the little work of players like those mentioned was highlighted shorty Y tiba beside Alexis Vega, Alejandro Mayorga Y ruben gonzalez, who were easily outwitted by their rivals or did not have the necessary weight. Likewise, it was repeatedly commented that the red card shown to the tiba He was very rigorous, since he hardly contacts the Argentine Maxi Mezawho knew how to sell the offense well.
It was clear that there would be two different faces after the Guadalajara victory, since certain Chiva brothers have been excited about the team of Paunovic, while others continued with their position of making changes to the starting eleven for the following game. Vega was praised by many fans and the media for the genius of his so much of him, even when he was missing for almost the entire duel.
Others were happy to add the three points, but assuring that there is much to improve, without leaving aside the good performance of the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenezsince the victory was due to his saves, despite the fact that there are those who do not trust him to be the starting goalkeeper, added to this, for others it was joy to know that the tiba Y Walrus They will not be in the next commitment due to the expulsion and injury, respectively.
In the case of some journalists and analysts, they agreed that Chivas was lucky to beat stripedbecause it did not have much merit, since Rogelio Funes Mori, rock, German Berterame and company had endless options to be able to give the three points to their team, but they continue in that lack of aim with which they finished the previous semester. Therefore, the Guadalajara It leaves them with a whole sea of doubts, just as it happens with fans.
#Twitter #reacted #result #Chivas #Rayados
