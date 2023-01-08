The Paunoveta has already started… Chivas with a bit of luck added their first victory of the #Closure2023 by defeating a Rayados that has become one of the dullest and most boring teams in recent years in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/hc6ZEIIE5c — The Expelled (@losexpulsados) January 8, 2023

The little boy was labeled ‘old’ and ‘bad’, wondering how bad a level it must be Alan Mozo to be a bank Another of those rejected was Gilberto Sepulvedasince they feel it is not at all safe to command the central defense.

Let’s celebrate the victory! 🥳 Paunović’s Chivas defeated Rayados by the slightest difference 🙌 The goal was scored by Alexis Vega 😎 ‘Pocho’ Guzmán came on as a substitute at 79′ 👀 Berterame missed a penalty that would have meant the tie.https://t.co/0sfVrXn0yf pic.twitter.com/LfnIIVqKH1 — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) January 8, 2023

Obviously, once again the little work of players like those mentioned was highlighted shorty Y tiba beside Alexis Vega, Alejandro Mayorga Y ruben gonzalez, who were easily outwitted by their rivals or did not have the necessary weight. Likewise, it was repeatedly commented that the red card shown to the tiba He was very rigorous, since he hardly contacts the Argentine Maxi Mezawho knew how to sell the offense well.

⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2023 #DataGEB That’s luck! Matchday 1 – Final Score@Rayados 0 – 1 @Chivas Guadalajara equals streak of 6 visits to Monterrey without defeat, it did not happen from 1992 to 1997; Chivas have not lost to Rayados in 14 of the last 18 times they have met pic.twitter.com/tc4vSRsEcM – GSports (@GEBSports) January 8, 2023

Others were happy to add the three points, but assuring that there is much to improve, without leaving aside the good performance of the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenezsince the victory was due to his saves, despite the fact that there are those who do not trust him to be the starting goalkeeper, added to this, for others it was joy to know that the tiba Y Walrus They will not be in the next commitment due to the expulsion and injury, respectively.