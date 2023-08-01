The “rookie of the year” Emilio Lara is wrong as soon as he enters. Miguel Layún doesn’t make those kindergarten mistakes. With this defeat, Jardiné has to stop experimenting and play with the starting 11. Losing today is unfortunate. #America #LeaguesCup2023 #ColumbusCrew pic.twitter.com/lszwcie3XG

– Doc Sanchez (@rosanchezdec) August 1, 2023