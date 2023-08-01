This Monday the Águilas del América played their second match of the Leagues Cup, facing the squad of Columbus Crew.
In an even match and marked by arbitration controversy, the score leaned in favor of the Columbus Crew with a 3-1 somersault. America’s goal was scored by Kevin Álvarez (29′), while Juan Hernández (41′ and 69′), Christian Ramírez (81′) and Steven Moreira scored 93′ for the American squad.
Mexican soccer player Kevin Álvarez has made it clear that it didn’t take him long to adapt to the club’s demands, and once again he scored his goal with the American team, opening the scoring with a powerful shot.
Among the topics that were seen the most on Twitter about the result was the disallowed goals for the Coapa club, as well as the penalty in favor of the Columbus Crew that turned the game around.
At minute 69′ of the game the goal of the somersault fell for the Columbus Crew. The striker Juan Camilo Hernández appeared again, who deceived the goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón to put his team up on the scoreboard.
Although it is true that he already scored a goal with América, striker Julián Quiñones had a goal disallowed again. Here is the message from journalist Álvaro Morales.
After an error in the marking of Emilio Lara, the third of the night fell and the sentence for those led by coach André Jardine.
Former whistler Felipe Ramos Rizo pointed out that this play was not a penalty against América, detailing that it was a dive that the Columbus footballer threw himself.
Already in the final minutes of extra time, the Columbus Crew team scored the last goal of the game, so that the wedge tightened.
