The team of America He began his debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament with chiaroscuro, by drawing without goals against Querétaro.
The game was even and both clubs had a chance to win the match, however, the performance of the goalkeepers was outstanding and their efforts were worth the ticket at the Azteca Stadium.
America he had gone ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Alejandro Zendejas, however, when the ball bounced off goalkeeper Gil Alcalá, the ball contacted the American player’s hand, so the VAR annulled the scored goal.
Among the little salvageable America the experienced appeared Miguel Layun. The ‘Guilty’ was the captain, and at 34 years of age, he did not get tired of running and did a good physical job. In addition to the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenezwho will be the starter after years on the substitute bench, also worked hard to avoid the goal against.
For their part, the players who did not show a good level of play were Diego Valdes Y sebastian caceres. Both were booed by the American fans, due to their bad moment and their constant mistakes in this game.
For now, here we present how Twitter reacted to the bittersweet draw for América in this tournament that started, the fans did not forgive Viñas, Layún, Cáceres and Valdés.
Some did not think Layún’s performance was good, even though he was the best in the game.
The fans expected the victory at the Azteca, even though it did not come.
Diego Valdés became one of the most noted for his low game pace.
Some thanked for not having been courageous.
Others went more to the extremes and already felt out of any aspiration to the title.
