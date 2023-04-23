Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Deportivo Cruz Azul met on matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the penultimate date of the regular phase and the match ended with a 2-1 win for the rojiblancos with goals from Uriel Antuna, Victor Guzman and Ronaldo Cisneros.
With this result and with only one day left in the regular phase, the team from Guadalajara continues with hopes of advancing directly to the Liguilla, being one of the best four in the regular phase and at the moment registering 31 points, to partially locate itself in position number two in which the rest of the date 16 takes place.
For its part, the Machine remains in eighth place in the general table with 21 points and practically that will be its best position to be able to finish depending on what remains of the regular tournament.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the tie between both institutions that has them in the final phase zone and with confidence at the top in the final stretch.
The journalist from ESPNrecognized the work of Fernando Hierro and the coach Veljko Paunovic, for the way to get the Liguilla into the Sacred Flock.
The newspaper RECORD published a cover with a Chiva destroying the shield of the Machine and it is that they are partially sub-leaders of the contest and were able to prevail at home against the celestial ones.
Once again the right side of the rojiblanco team could be recognized as the best player of the match, as he was a key piece for the good performance of the team.
The fans of the Herd are excited about the victory and the way their team is playing and they express it on social networks.
Being general sub-leaders, the rojiblancos fans are very happy and excited about the news of their team.
The rojiblancos fans have recognized the attitude and behavior of Antonio Briseno for his commitment to the shirt and his way of defending the shield as well as his intentions to get the fans to cheer on in the stands.
For their part, the celestial fans are extremely upset by the actions of their team and the way in which they tried to save the 1-1 tie where they ended up winning.
When I score his goal, Uriel Antuna He celebrated by kissing the shield of the Machine in a clear display of pique towards the rojiblanca institution due to his past at the club where he did not leave on good terms.
