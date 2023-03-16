Today the last matches of the round of 16 of the Champions League were played, it only remained to know which were going to be the last two teams that were going to appear on the list of the clubs that would be in the draw for the quarterfinals final of the highest European competition. Real Madrid began the game with a 5-2 win against Liverpool while Napoli won their respective first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt by two goals to nil.
Liverpool was going to try to turn the tie around and put Real Madrid in trouble, who were playing in front of their fans today at the Santiago Bernabéu, but far from that, Real Madrid had a good game with an excellent Toni Kroos. Even so, Real Madrid were not fine in front of goal, they had several occasions that did not come to fruition. Until in minute 78, Karim Benzema would open the can and close, in case there were still any doubts, the tie.
On the part of the Italian team, Napoli, started with a two-nil advantage on aggregate against Eintracht Frankfurt. In the first part, when it seemed that we were leaving with glasses at halftime, Osihmen was going to open the can. After the break, Osihmen was going to score his second goal, later, through Zielinski from eleven meters, establishing the three-nil score and the five-nil overall
This is how social networks reacted to the passes to the quarterfinals of both Real Madrid and Napoli.
