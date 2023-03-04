At minute 16′ Uriel Antuna He got the first of the night by winning the mark from Venegas. Although the goal had to be reviewed due to a misplaced assumption, to finally accept the cement goal.
When it seemed that they would leave at half time with a score in favor, at minute 48′ Nestor Glass He took advantage of a ball from a corner kick to win the mark and hit the header for the tie.
Already for the complementary part, Mazatlán finished losing the fear of the Machine. and again with a set piece they got the goal via Roberto Merazturning the score around at 51′.
And the night came to Cruz Azul, the third corner kick fell again and with it the goal, now Facundo Almadawho headed and got the third for the Cañoneros at minute 57′.
In this way, Cruz Azul offered an exhibition worthy of oblivion, falling to last place in the general classification, in addition to Tuca’s first ‘cruzazuleada’ at the head of the Machine.
This was the reaction on Twitter
The bell of Mazatlán in his first victory.
Some pointed to the main managers of the team.
The fans were upset by the performance of some footballers.
Among what caught the most attention was the reaction of ‘Tuca’ throughout the game.
The ‘Tasting’ was one of the most notable for losing in heads-up matches.
The memes did not wait.
While others accused ‘Tuca’ of being responsible.
