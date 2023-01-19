Paris Saint Germain of France faced a team made up of footballers from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which saw the Parisian club win 5-4 in a friendly match between Lionel Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo as the main attraction.
The reunion between the two greatest stars in world football, with an impressive rivalry since they first collided in 2008, took place after just over two years (December 2020, Barcelona 0-3 Juventus), and they were far from disappointing the public: the Argentine world champion opened the scoring, while CR7 finished with a double.
Beyond the informality of the meeting, users on social networks were very active and became nostalgic since Messi and Ronaldo were an important part of the lives of all of us who are soccer fans, and knowing that their rivalry is slowly coming to an end. generates many sensations.
Next, we will review the best tweets on this subject and also about the presence of “Muñeco” Gallardo, former River Plate coach who was called to lead the Arab team in this match, and “Pity” Martínez, another former “Millionaire”. , who will share a team this season with the Portuguese star, at Al Nassr.
#Twitter #reacted #match #Messis #team #Cristiano #Ronaldos #team
Leave a Reply