This Sunday June 4th, Lion was crowned champion of the Concacaf Champions League by defeating by the slightest difference the LAFC at Banc of California Stadium. La Fiera beat the Black & Gold by aggregate score of 1-3 and in this way he was crowned champion of the region for the first time in his history.
The team led by Nicolas Larcamon He planted himself with personality in Los Angeles and managed to round off his work. Luke say Yoriowho sounds to reinforce Pachuca for the Apertura 2023, was the scorer of the only goal of the match.
Through social networks, several videos of fans cheering on their squad in public squares could be enjoyed. La Fiera got its first international title.
Other supporters of the emerald squad were more nervous and resorted to prayers so that León could lift the Concacaf Champions League title.
This was Lucas Di Yorio’s score that gave León victory at the LAFC stadium.
Some users took the opportunity to make firewood from the fallen tree and make fun of Pumas, a team that lost last year in the Concachampions final against the Seattle Sounders.
Through social networks, León celebrated his title and
Some took advantage of this final to ask the question: is Liga MX better than Major League Soccer? What do you think?
Through Twitter, the popular commentator Raúl Orvañanos congratulated the emeralds for this important title, very much in his style.
León celebrated this championship with a fun and creative video. Now the team must prepare for the Club World Cup.
