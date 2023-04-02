In the last game of Saturday, the Clásico Tapatío was played between Atlas and Chivas. In a game full of emotions and goals, the score ended with a 3-3 tie, in a real great game.
The first goal was from the dressing room, when at minute 1′ Robert Alvarado He got on the motorcycle, nobody stopped him and he went from the middle of the field to the goal to shoot and beat Vargas.
At 29′ the ‘Charal’ Cisneros to shoot from medium distance and put the second of the night, however, the taste did not last long, since only two minutes later, Julian Quinones discounted by finishing off with the door open.
Before finishing the first half, the one with the tie sealed it Ozziel Herrerawho in a set piece game got up as long as he is to hit a header and set Jalisco on fire with the 2-2
The madness came in the complementary part, when Alexis Vega He took a half-round shot to turn the score around, however, just 3 minutes later, at 58′, Julian Quinones he scored the double to make the final 3-3.
This was the reaction on Twitter
The pre-match atmosphere.
Teasing about goalkeeper Jiménez’s mistake in the first goal.
Although the ‘Wacho’ left that mistake behind and with his saves he became the man of the match.
A game worth remembering.
Quiñones’ goal that sparked madness in Jalisco.
Alexis Vega scored his sixth goal against Atlas with the Chivas jersey.
Among the good things was the return of soccer player Mauro Manotas.
The ‘Wacho’ Jiménez the best of the game.
A curse for Chivas?
Vega was reunited with the goal.
