Second day of European matches and we once again have a great night of football. Today’s outstanding game was France-Netherlands, but Belgium, Sweden and Poland also played. Social networks have wanted to be part of this day of football and have been very active, these are the reactions of Twitter to the day of European football:
Starting with France-Netherlands, Didier Deschamps’ men took 20 minutes to put a stop to a game that could have been much more difficult for them. Griezmann and Mbappé understand each other perfectly and the Dutch had no solution to the duo.
In addition, the PSG striker made his debut with the French team’s bracelet and left his mark on the game with a brace and an assist. He also overtook Karim Benzema on the all-time goalscoring chart for France.
On the part of the Netherlands, Memphis Depay had a penalty with the 90th minute already completed to make up the score, but not even for those.
Changing parties, Sweden received Belgium to open their group and the game had an unexpected protagonist. In a team with Kevin De Bruyne it is easy for him to be the star, but this time Romelu Lukaku used the time machine to return to his best form and silence the critics. The Inter Milan striker is not playing almost any minutes this season due to his state of form, but today he has silenced the whole world, literally too. To celebrate his first goal, Lukaku made this gesture:
Lukaku had not scored with Belgium in official competition since October 2021, and in the World Cup he left one of the images of the championship by failing up to three very clear occasions that qualified Belgium for the round of 16. But tonight he has regained confidence and has once again scored a hat-trick.
In Sweden, Zlatan Ibrahimovic played 20 minutes to become the oldest player to play in a European match in football history. Zlatan is no longer what he was, but he continues to break records.
Sabitzer was the star for Austria in the comfortable 4-1 win against Azerbaijan scoring twice and providing an assist, while in the Czech Republic-Poland game, Lewandowski’s men lost 3-1.
