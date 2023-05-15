This Sunday, May 14, the return of the quarterfinals took place between the Deportivo Toluca and UANL Tigers At the Nemesio Diez Stadium, the Diablos Rojos team achieved a 3-1 home win and greatly excited their fans after winning and having the pass partially 3-0, but towards the end of the match, sebastian cordova He was present on the scoreboard and put the overall score 4-5 in order to qualify for the semifinals.
With this result, the San Nicolás de los Garza team awaits its rival that will come out depending on the result between Chivas and Atlas in their return commitment, if Chivas wins they will face Monterrey and if Atlas wins, they will face América.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the classification of the university team.
With the reaction of the scarlet team that was overcoming the game and the series, the fans were at the limit of their emotions, but everything changed again when the visiting team scored and put themselves ahead again to finally get their classification. Both hobbies were on the brink of collapse.
After the intense rivalry that both teams had in the series, the fans take the opportunity to mock on social networks, on this occasion, the fans were able to get away with victory.
Despite the many criticisms he has had since joining the team, Córdova has awakened in this Liguilla and has been a factor for the Monterrey team to reach the semifinals and several fans have begun to recognize him.
After getting the score that gave him the pass to the feline team, the offensive midfielder was named as the man of the match for the Liga MX, as he was indispensable in changing history.
The journalist from ESPNquestioned and criticized the pass to the semifinals of the royal team, because after his performance, for him they do not deserve to be among the best four teams in this contest.
